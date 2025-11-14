Interstate 35 Education Foundation

4th Annual Roadrunner Gala

11805 Co Rd R45

Prole, IA 50229, USA

VIP Gala Table
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Want to choose who you sit with at the Gala WITH extra perks? This is YOUR table! The VIP Gala Table purchase buys admission for 8 ppl. It includes:

  • Admission to the 4th Annual Roadrunner Gala for 8 guests
  • Admission includes social hour/dinner/dessert, silent and live auctions, and entertainment for the evening - Blacktop, the band!

Additional VIP Perks:

  • Choice of table location (near band/dance floor or bar)
  • Reserved premium parking at event (4 spots per table)
  • 8 Drinks Tickets (well/house only)
  • Priority meal service for buffet
  • 1 song request for the night


Gala Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Want to choose who you sit with at the Gala WITHOUT extra perks? This is YOUR table! A Gala Table is a general admission table for 8 ppl. It includes:

  • Admission to the 4th Annual Roadrunner Gala for 8 guests
  • Admission includes social hour/dinner/dessert, silent and live auctions, and entertainment for the evening - Blacktop, the band!


Individual Gala Ticket
$75

Want to come to the 4th Annual Roadrunner Gala, but don't have a full table (8ppl)? This is YOUR ticket! The Individual Gala Admission Ticket includes:

  • Admission for one person (21+)
  • Admission includes social hour/dinner/dessert, silent and live auctions, and entertainment for the evening - Blacktop, the band!

Note: We will have a dedicated number of tables for our individual ticket guests to choose from at the Gala.

