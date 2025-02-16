March for our Military - 2025

Can't join us, you can still support by purchasing a virtual ticket and we will mail you a t-shirt.
*Virtual ticket does not include raffle ticket.
Presenting Sponsor
$2,000
-Main logo placement on event banner, t-shirt and promotional material.
-Recognition at event and social media.
-Free booth set up at event.
-(6) tickets to March For Our Military
-(6) raffle tickets
-(6) event t-shirts
-Green Beret Foundation challenge coin
-Opportuniy to address crowd at event.
Gold Level Sponsor
$1,000
-Large logo placement on event banner, t-shirt and promotional material.
-Recognition at event and social media.
-Free booth set up at event.
-(4) tickets to March For Our Military
-(4) raffle tickets
-(4) event t-shirts
-Green Beret Foundation challenge coin
Silver Level Sponsor
$500
-Medium logo placement on event banner, t-shirt and promotional material.
-Recognition at event and social media.
-Free booth set up at event.
-(2) tickets to March For Our Military
-(2) raffle tickets
-(2) event t-shirts
-Green Beret Foundation challenge coin
Bronze Level Sponsor
$250
-Small logo placement on event banner, t-shirt and promotional material.
-Recognition at event and social media.
-Free booth set up at event.
-(1) ticket to March For Our Military
-(1) raffle ticket
-(1) event t-shirt
Vendor
$75
Join us at our upcoming event and showcase your products or services. We're inviting vendors who want to connect with our community and promote their brand.
Don’t miss this chance to grow your business while being part of an incredible event. Limited spaces available — secure yours now!
