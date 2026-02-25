Schuylkill Hope Center for Victims of Domestic Violence

Hosted by

Schuylkill Hope Center for Victims of Domestic Violence

About this event

4th Annual Schuylkill Hope Center Ryder Cup Golf Tournament

660 Tuscarora Park Rd

Barnesville, PA 18214, USA

1 Ryder Cup player registration
$75

Registration entitles the player to 18holes of golf with cart, refreshments before and during play, lunch after play, and door prize eligibility.

Ryder Cup putting contest registration
$10

Ticket entitles player to entry into the putting contest and chance to win OAKLEY golf sunglasses

Crown Royal Closest to the Hole
$5

Ticket entitles player entry into Royal Crown closest to the hole competition during the round along with product tasting at the hole.

Ryder Cup Skins Tournament
$20

Ticket entitles player and his/her playing partner to be included for all skins prizes at the tournament.

Add a donation for Schuylkill Hope Center for Victims of Domestic Violence

$

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