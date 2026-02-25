4th Annual Schuylkill Hope Center Ryder Cup Golf Tournament

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About this event
Registration entitles the player to 18holes of golf with cart, refreshments before and during play, lunch after play, and door prize eligibility.
Ticket entitles player to entry into the putting contest and chance to win OAKLEY golf sunglasses
Ticket entitles player entry into Royal Crown closest to the hole competition during the round along with product tasting at the hole.
Ticket entitles player and his/her playing partner to be included for all skins prizes at the tournament.
$
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