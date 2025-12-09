4th Annual Shoot for Post-Traumatic Growth

Hosted by
About this event
-4 person Team
-2 Boxes of Ammo Per Shooter
-Golf Cart
-1 Round of clays
-Lunch
If you plan on paying at the event please register your team here. We will accept cash, check, and credit card at the time of registration.
-2 Boxes of Ammo
-1 Round of clays
-Lunch
If you plan on paying at the event please register yourself here. We will accept cash, check, and credit card at the time of registration.
Thank You Vilardi Wealth Management!
-3 Teams (12 shooters) + golf carts
-3 course station signs
-Logo on shirts & event banners
-"Major Sponsor" recognition
-Speaking opprotunity
-Company banner at event
-Vendor booth included
-Website recognition for 9 months
-3 Teams (12 shooters) + golf carts
-2 course station signs
-Vendor both included
-Sponsorship 1 event element
-Logo on shirts & event banners
-Prominent recognition on tournament program
-Prominent signage displayed at awards lunch
-Verbal recognition at ceremonies
-Website recognition for 6 months
-Lunch provided to all shooters
-1 team (4 shooters) + golf cart
-One course station sign
-Logo will on tournament banner
-Verbal recognition at awards lunch
-Logo and recognition on Warrior Wellness website for 6 months
-Social media recognition
-Website recognition for 6 months
-Lunch provided to all shooters
-Sponsors 1 team (4 veterans or first responders)
-Veteran-owned business can fill team with veteran employees
-Verbal recognition at awards lunch
-Logo on tournament banner
-Lunch provided to all shooters
-Shooter shirts with logo on sleeve
-Verbal recognition at awards lunch
-Course station sign
-Company banner displayed at event
-Social media recognition
-Verbal recognition at awards lunch
-Course station sign
-Logo on tournament banner
One course station sign
Logo will appear on tournament banner
Social media recognition
Sponsor breakfast, ammo, raffles, awards, golf carts, scorecards, shooter gift.
-Course station sign
-Social media recognition
-Prominent Logo display at sponsored element
One course station sign with logo
Set up 10x10 tent in vendor village.
$
