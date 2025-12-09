Warrior Wellness Program Inc

4th Annual Shoot for Post-Traumatic Growth

10514 Ehren Cutoff

Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Team Registration
$600

-4 person Team
-2 Boxes of Ammo Per Shooter
-Golf Cart
-1 Round of clays
-Lunch

Register Team Pay at Event
Free

If you plan on paying at the event please register your team here. We will accept cash, check, and credit card at the time of registration.
Includes:
-4 person Team
-2 Boxes of Ammo Per Shooter
-Golf Cart
-1 Round of clays
-Lunch

Individual Shooter
$150

-2 Boxes of Ammo
-1 Round of clays
-Lunch

Register Individual Pay at Event
Free

If you plan on paying at the event please register yourself here. We will accept cash, check, and credit card at the time of registration.
Includes:
-2 Boxes of Ammo
-1 Round of clays
-Lunch

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

Thank You Vilardi Wealth Management!

Golds Sponsor
$7,500

-3 Teams (12 shooters) + golf carts

-3 course station signs

-Logo on shirts & event banners

-"Major Sponsor" recognition

-Speaking opprotunity

-Company banner at event

-Vendor booth included

-Website recognition for 9 months

Silver Sponsor
$5,000

-3 Teams (12 shooters) + golf carts
-2 course station signs

-Vendor both included
-Sponsorship 1 event element
-Logo on shirts & event banners
-Prominent recognition on tournament program
-Prominent signage displayed at awards lunch
-Verbal recognition at ceremonies
-Website recognition for 6 months
-Lunch provided to all shooters

Bronze Sponsor
$3,000

-1 team (4 shooters) + golf cart
-One course station sign
-Logo will on tournament banner
-Verbal recognition at awards lunch
-Logo and recognition on Warrior Wellness website for 6 months
-Social media recognition

-Website recognition for 6 months
-Lunch provided to all shooters

Patriotic Sponsor
$1,000

-Sponsors 1 team (4 veterans or first responders)

-Veteran-owned business can fill team with veteran employees
-Verbal recognition at awards lunch
-Logo on tournament banner
-Lunch provided to all shooters

Tshirt Sponsor
$2,000

-Shooter shirts with logo on sleeve
-Verbal recognition at awards lunch

-Course station sign

-Company banner displayed at event

-Social media recognition

Chow Sponsor
$1,000

-Verbal recognition at awards lunch
-Course station sign
-Logo on tournament banner

Print Sponsor
$500

One course station sign
Logo will appear on tournament banner

Social media recognition

Element Sponsor
$500

Sponsor breakfast, ammo, raffles, awards, golf carts, scorecards, shooter gift.

-Course station sign

-Social media recognition

-Prominent Logo display at sponsored element

Course Station Sign
$250

One course station sign with logo

Vendor Booth
$150

Set up 10x10 tent in vendor village.

