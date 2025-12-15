Warrior Wellness Program Inc

4th Annual Shoot for Post-Traumatic Growth Early Bird

10514 Ehren Cutoff

Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Presenting Sponsor
$8,500

-“Presented by” inclusion in all event print, electronic, and media event mentions
-Logo and recognition on Warrior Wellness website for one year
-4 Teams (16 shooters) includes carts and VIP Parking
-Prominent signage displayed at awards lunch
-Sponsorship of two event elements
-Verbal recognition at opening ceremony and awards lunch
-Speaking opprotunity at the ceremony
-Reserved seating at awards lunch
-Company banner displayed at event
-Lunch provided to all shooters

Gold Sponsor
$6,400

-3 Teams (12 shooters) + golf carts

-3 course station signs

-Logo on shirts & event banners

-"Major Sponsor" recognition

-Speaking opprotunity

-Company banner at event

-Vendor booth included

-Website recognition for 9 months

Silver Sponsor
$4,250

-Two teams registration (8 persons) + golf carts
-1 course station sign

-Vendor both included
-Sponsorship 1 event element
-Logo on shirts & event banners
-Prominent recognition on tournament program
-Prominent signage displayed at awards lunch
-Verbal recognition at ceremonies
-Website recognition for 6 months
-Lunch provided to all shooters

Bronze Sponsor
$2,500

-1 team (4 shooters) + golf cart
-One course station sign
-Logo will on tournament banner
-Verbal recognition at awards lunch
-Logo and recognition on Warrior Wellness website for 6 months
-Social media recognition

-Website recognition for 6 months
-Lunch provided to all shooters

Patriotic Sponsor
$900

-Sponsors 1 team (4 veterans or first responders)

-Veteran-owned business can fill team with veteran employees
-Verbal recognition at awards lunch
-Logo on tournament banner
-Lunch provided to all shooters

T-Shirt
$2,000

Verbal recognition at awards lunch

Logo on shirt sleeve

Logo on tournament banner and social media

Chow Sponsor
$1,000

Verbal recognition at awards lunch

One course station sign

Logo on tournament banner and social media

Print Sponsor
$500

One course station sign

Logo on tournament banner and social media

Element Sponsor
$500

Breakfast, Ammo, Raffle, Awards, Golf Carts, Hydration, Scorecards


Logo will appear at element station

Social media recognition

Course Station Sponsor
$250

One course station sign

Social media recognition

Vendor
$150

10x10 space

Lunch for 2 staff

logo on vendor village sign

Team Registration
$600

-4 person Team
-2 Boxes of Ammo Per Shooter
-Golf Cart
-1 Round of clays
-Lunch

Register Team Pay at Event
Free

If you plan on paying at the event please register your team here. We will accept cash, check, and credit card at the time of registration.
Includes:
-4 person Team
-2 Boxes of Ammo Per Shooter
-Golf Cart
-1 Round of clays
-Lunch

Individual Shooter
$150

-2 Boxes of Ammo
-1 Round of clays
-Lunch

Register Individual Pay at Event
Free

If you plan on paying at the event please register yourself here. We will accept cash, check, and credit card at the time of registration.
Includes:
-2 Boxes of Ammo
-1 Round of clays
-Lunch

