4th Annual Shoot for Post-Traumatic Growth Early Bird

-“Presented by” inclusion in all event print, electronic, and media event mentions
-Logo and recognition on Warrior Wellness website for one year
-4 Teams (16 shooters) includes carts and VIP Parking
-Prominent signage displayed at awards lunch
-Sponsorship of two event elements
-Verbal recognition at opening ceremony and awards lunch
-Speaking opprotunity at the ceremony
-Reserved seating at awards lunch
-Company banner displayed at event
-Lunch provided to all shooters
-3 Teams (12 shooters) + golf carts
-3 course station signs
-Logo on shirts & event banners
-"Major Sponsor" recognition
-Speaking opprotunity
-Company banner at event
-Vendor booth included
-Website recognition for 9 months
-Two teams registration (8 persons) + golf carts
-1 course station sign
-Vendor both included
-Sponsorship 1 event element
-Logo on shirts & event banners
-Prominent recognition on tournament program
-Prominent signage displayed at awards lunch
-Verbal recognition at ceremonies
-Website recognition for 6 months
-Lunch provided to all shooters
-1 team (4 shooters) + golf cart
-One course station sign
-Logo will on tournament banner
-Verbal recognition at awards lunch
-Logo and recognition on Warrior Wellness website for 6 months
-Social media recognition
-Website recognition for 6 months
-Lunch provided to all shooters
-Sponsors 1 team (4 veterans or first responders)
-Veteran-owned business can fill team with veteran employees
-Verbal recognition at awards lunch
-Logo on tournament banner
-Lunch provided to all shooters
Verbal recognition at awards lunch
Logo on shirt sleeve
Logo on tournament banner and social media
Verbal recognition at awards lunch
One course station sign
Logo on tournament banner and social media
One course station sign
Logo on tournament banner and social media
Breakfast, Ammo, Raffle, Awards, Golf Carts, Hydration, Scorecards
Logo will appear at element station
Social media recognition
One course station sign
Social media recognition
10x10 space
Lunch for 2 staff
logo on vendor village sign
-4 person Team
-2 Boxes of Ammo Per Shooter
-Golf Cart
-1 Round of clays
-Lunch
If you plan on paying at the event please register your team here. We will accept cash, check, and credit card at the time of registration.
Includes:
-4 person Team
-2 Boxes of Ammo Per Shooter
-Golf Cart
-1 Round of clays
-Lunch
-2 Boxes of Ammo
-1 Round of clays
-Lunch
If you plan on paying at the event please register yourself here. We will accept cash, check, and credit card at the time of registration.
Includes:
-2 Boxes of Ammo
-1 Round of clays
-Lunch
$
