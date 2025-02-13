4th Annual Sponsor Options

Support scholarships for worthy high school students while promoting your business with quality signage at a tee Box. This includes an option to have products available at the tee box. Includes a single golfer
Green Sponsor
$600
Support scholarships for worthy high school students while promoting your business with quality signage at the putting green. This includes an option to have products available at the green. Includes a single golfer.
Registration Sponsor
$500
Support scholarships for worthy high school students while promoting your business with quality signage at the outing registration table. This includes an option to have products available. Includes a single golfer
Photographer Sponsor
$500
Support scholarships for worthy high school students while promoting your business with quality signage on the golf cart driven by the day's photographer. Everyone will see the photographer and your business. Includes a single golfer.
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$750
Support scholarships for worthy high school students while promoting your business with quality signage on the beverage cart. Everyone will see the beverage cart and your business. Includes a single golfer.
9th Hole Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Support scholarships for worthy high school students while promoting your business with quality signage on the 9th hole where golfers will be refreshing themselves and enjoying a snack. Includes a foursome.
Continental Breakfast Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Support scholarships for worthy high school students while promoting your business with quality signage along side the Continental breakfast that will be available to all golfers. Includes a foursome
Lunch Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Support scholarships for worthy high school students while promoting your business with quality signage at the post golf awards luncheon. Includes a foursome.
Outing Title Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Enjoy high profile title sponsorship for the golf outing while supporting scholarships for worthy high school students. Includes a foursome.
Hole in One Car Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Support scholarships for worthy high school students while promoting your business with quality signage along side the car that a golfer who hits a hole in One will win. You can be sure that every golfer will see your business as they examine the car they could potentially win. Includes a foursome
Golf Shirt Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Support scholarships for worthy high school students while promoting your business with your logo on the stylish moisture wicking golf shirt that all participants will receive. This includes a foursome
Add a donation for Irie Dell Grant Memorial Scholarship Fund
$
