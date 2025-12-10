4th Annual "Stronger Together" 5K Walk/Run (supporting ZERO Prostate Cancer)

Hosted by
Ready, set, save! Lock in the lowest price and guarantee your spot before prices go up. Plus, you’ll receive a free exclusive event t-shirt to wear proudly on race day. Don't wait—early bird pricing ends August 1st!
Missed the early bird? No problem! You can still lace up and hit the course. T-shirts are not guaranteed, so register ASAP to increase your chances. Join the movement, challenge yourself, and make memories at this exciting event!
Bring the little ones along for an energetic day of fun! All runners under 13 years old can participate at no cost—because every champion starts somewhere. Let’s build a love for fitness and community together!
Team Ticket – $150 (covers 5 runners)
That’s a $175 value—save $25 when you register as a team!
Grab your friends, family, coworkers—or your fraternity, sorority, or brunch crew—and hit the pavement together.
✔️ One simple payment covers 5 race entries
✔️ Save $25 compared to buying individual tickets
✔️ Create your team name and rep your squad
✔️ Perfect for groups who want to run together and stand out
Team captains, lock in your crew and claim your spot today—limited team entries available!
Be part of something bigger! Sign up as a volunteer and help make this event a success. Whether handing out water, or managing logistics, your time and energy make all the difference. Earn community service hours and be a race-day MVP!
Bring the energy! Join our Hype Team and keep spirits high along the race course. Whether you’re clapping, holding signs, ringing cowbells, or shouting words of encouragement, your enthusiasm helps every runner push through to the finish. No running required—just your loudest cheers, biggest smiles, and community pride. Make race day unforgettable!
This complimentary VIP Ticket is reserved exclusively for elected officials (local, state, and federal), fraternity/sorority/civic leadership (Presidents, State/Area Director level and above), corporate executives, dignitaries, celebrities, and other distinguished guests.
By selecting this ticket, you confirm that you meet the eligibility criteria. All VIP registrations will be reviewed for approval.
If you are unsure whether you qualify, please contact [email protected] before completing your registration.
This complimentary VIP Ticket is reserved exclusively for sponsors and guests of sponsors.
An ideal option for small businesses, civic and Divine Nine community partners, or local supporters looking to show their commitment and be recognized at the event.
This level offers growing brands and larger civic organizations the opportunity to expand their presence while supporting wellness and community engagement. It’s designed for businesses ready to increase visibility both before and during the event.
For organizations ready to take center stage in supporting wellness, family engagement, and local impact. This level offers premium visibility, elevated brand placement, and direct access to the community — positioning your brand as a trusted leader.
Reserved for organizations fully invested in community leadership and brand prominence. The Blue Ribbon Advocate package offers unrivaled visibility, premium placement, and custom engagement opportunities that leave a lasting impression well beyond race day.
$
