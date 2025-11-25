The Gainesville - Hall County Black History Society

Hosted by

The Gainesville - Hall County Black History Society

About this event

4th Annual "Taste of the Southside" Gala - 02.28.2026

830 Green St NE

Gainesville, GA 30501, USA

Individual Ticket
$75

One individual Gala ticket.

Table Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One reserved table of eight.
Name listed in the Gala Program.

Legacy Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One reserved table of eight.
G-HCBHS Benefactor Membership.
Recognition at the Gala and in the event program.

Heritage Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One reserved table of eight.
G-HCBHS Benefactor Membership.
A quarter page recognition in the Gala Program.
Recognition at the Gala and in the event program.

Pillar Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One front row reserved table of eight.
G-HCBHS Benefactor Membership.
A half page recognition in the Gala Program.
Recognition at the Gala and in the event program.

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Two front row reserved tables of eight. (16 tickets)
G-HCBHS Benefactor Membership.
Full page recognition in the Gala Program.
Recognition at the Gala and in the event program.

Add a donation for The Gainesville - Hall County Black History Society

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