4th Annual "Taste of the Southside" Gala - 02.28.2026

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About this event
One individual Gala ticket.
One reserved table of eight.
Name listed in the Gala Program.
One reserved table of eight.
G-HCBHS Benefactor Membership.
Recognition at the Gala and in the event program.
One reserved table of eight.
G-HCBHS Benefactor Membership.
A quarter page recognition in the Gala Program.
Recognition at the Gala and in the event program.
One front row reserved table of eight.
G-HCBHS Benefactor Membership.
A half page recognition in the Gala Program.
Recognition at the Gala and in the event program.
Two front row reserved tables of eight. (16 tickets)
G-HCBHS Benefactor Membership.
Full page recognition in the Gala Program.
Recognition at the Gala and in the event program.
$
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