4th Annual Tea Party

Hosted by
About this event
· Only 1 available
· 2026 Exclusive Title Sponsor
· 2 Tables for 8 each at event - meal included
· Thank you item for each guest and free item for children
· Featured front program cover ad
· Interior full-page program ad
· Logo recognition on all printed materials and at event
· First right of refusal for 2027
· Only 2 available
· 1 table of 8 at event - meal included
· Thank you item for each guest
· Free item for each child
· Interior full-page program ad
· Logo recognition at food service area
· Logo recognition on some printed materials
· First right of refusal for 2027
· Only 2 available
· 1 table of 8 at event - meal included
· Free item for each child
· Interior 1/2 page program ad
· Logo recognition on bid sheets and at auction table
· Logo recognition on some printed materials
· Only 2 available
· 1 table for 8 at event - meal included
· Free item for each child
· Logo recognition on cupcake table and in program
· 1 table for 8 at event - meal included
· 1/4 page program ad
· Free item for each child
· Logo recognition on table
· 4 seats at the event - meal included
· Free item for each child
· Logo in program
· 8 tickets to event - meal included
· Free item for each child
· 4 tickets to event - meal included
· Free item for each child
· 2 tickets to event
· Free item for each child
Full page ad on back cover of program
Only 1 available
Does not include tickets to the event
Interior full-page color program ad
Does not include tickets to the event
Interior 1/2-page color program ad
Does not include tickets to the event
Interior 1/4 page color program ad
Does not include tickets to the event
Logo recognition in program
Does not include tickets to the event
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