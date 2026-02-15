4th Annual Tee Up For Transparency Golf Tournament

About this event
Drums, PA 18222, USA
This ticket is your registration for golf. If you do not have all names for your foursome at the time you register, enter your name for all tickets and we will reach out closer to the event to confirm golfers.
Two complimentary foursomes
Logo on welcome signage
Logo at check-in area
Logo on two tee boxes
Logo at driving range
Logo on day of event literature and JM website
Large logo on event T-shirt
Company or group acknowledged on social media post
One complimentary foursome
Logo at check-in area
Logo on two tee boxes
Logo on day of event literature and JM website
Logo on event T-shirt
Acknowledgement of company or group on social media post
One complimentary foursome
Logo at dinner entrance
Logo on course signage
Logo on day of event literature and JM website
Logo on event T-shirt
Acknowledgement of company or group on social media post
One Complimentary Foursome
Logo at one tee box
Logo on day of event literature and JM website
Logo on event T-shirt
Company or group acknowledged on social media post
One Complimentary Foursome
Logo on one tee box
Logo on all tournament literature and JM Website
Company acknowledged on social media post
Logo on course signage
Company name on all tournament literature
Social media post
Logo on one of four special game tee box.
Company acknowledged on social media post
Logo will be placed at one tee-box. Company or group name on tournament day of literature.
This is for the purchase of a memorial sign to remember a loved one, friend, colleague, etc who may have been lost to suicide or lived with mental illness and is no longer with us. The sign will be placed at one of the 18 holes at the tournament with the option for the purchaser to keep the sign afterwards.
4th Annual Tee Up for Transparency T-shirt Golfers receive these with their registration!
This does not guarantee your foursome but does allow us to make sure you are the first to know when tickets go on sale!
$
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