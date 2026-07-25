4th Annual Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards 2026 - TIFA 2026

Elevate your TIFA experience with exclusive access to the official VIP pre-party before the 4th Annual Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards.

Your VIP ticket includes:

Admission to the TIFA 2026 VIP Red Carpet Pre-Party Experience

VIP red carpet access

Exclusive access to the Media Room

Early access to the LIFT Boutique Vendor Marketplace

Complimentary wine and light bites

Networking with nominees, filmmakers, creatives, media professionals, and industry guests

Admission to the full TIFA 2026 awards ceremony and entertainment program

VIP Pre-Party: 4:00 PM–5:30 PM

Theater Doors Open: 5:30 PM

Awards Show Begins: 6:00 PM





VIP guests should arrive promptly at 4:00 PM to enjoy the full pre-party experience before the awards show begins.





Only 125 VIP tickets are available. Once this ticket level sells out, no additional VIP tickets will be released.