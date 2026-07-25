A large audience is seated at tables in a banquet hall for the TIFA 2026 Red Carpet & Awards Experience, with a banner announcing the event at the top and a "Tickets On Sale Now" banner at the bottom.
Ladies In Film & Television

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Ladies In Film & Television

About this event

4th Annual Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards 2026 - TIFA 2026

2800 S Center St

Arlington, TX 76014, USA

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TIFA 2026 VIP Red Carpet Pre-Party Experience - $100
$100

Elevate your TIFA experience with exclusive access to the official VIP pre-party before the 4th Annual Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards.

Your VIP ticket includes:

  • Admission to the TIFA 2026 VIP Red Carpet Pre-Party Experience
  • VIP red carpet access
  • Exclusive access to the Media Room
  • Early access to the LIFT Boutique Vendor Marketplace
  • Complimentary wine and light bites
  • Networking with nominees, filmmakers, creatives, media professionals, and industry guests
  • Admission to the full TIFA 2026 awards ceremony and entertainment program

VIP Pre-Party: 4:00 PM–5:30 PM
Theater Doors Open: 5:30 PM
Awards Show Begins: 6:00 PM


VIP guests should arrive promptly at 4:00 PM to enjoy the full pre-party experience before the awards show begins.


Only 125 VIP tickets are available. Once this ticket level sells out, no additional VIP tickets will be released.

TIFA 2026 General Admission Awards Experience — $75
$75

Your General Admission ticket includes:

  • Admission to the 4th Annual Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards
  • Access to the LIFT Boutique Vendor Marketplace
  • Networking with filmmakers, creatives, nominees, and industry guests
  • Admission to the full awards ceremony and entertainment program

Doors Open: 5:30 PM


Awards Show Begins: 6:00 PM


Guests are encouraged to arrive when doors open to enjoy the red carpet, shop with vendors, connect with the creative community, and be seated before the awards show begins.


Seating is limited, and no additional tickets will be released once this ticket level sells out.

TIFA 2026 LIFT Boutique Vendor Experience -$100
$100
Available until Aug 31

Showcase your business, products, or services at the 4th Annual Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards during the official LIFT Boutique Vendor Experience. NO FOOD (Popcorn, cookies, cakes, candy are acceptable)

TIFA Founding 50 Business Partner — $500
$500

Become one of only 50 Founding 50 Business Partners helping build the fifth-year legacy of the Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards.

The Founding 50 initiative recognizes businesses that invest in the continued growth, visibility, and sustainability of TIFA while supporting opportunities for independent filmmakers and creative professionals.

Your Founding 50 participation includes:

  • Recognition as an official TIFA Founding 50 Business Partner
  • One reserved VIP ticket to TIFA 2026
  • Admission to the TIFA 2026 VIP Red Carpet Pre-Party Experience
  • Recognition during a special Founding 50 presentation at the VIP Pre-Party
  • Business spotlight and digital promotion
  • Recognition on the official Founding 50 Recognition Wall
  • Official Founding 50 digital badge
  • Permanent recognition as part of TIFA’s fifth-year legacy
  • Networking access with filmmakers, nominees, creatives, media professionals, and industry guests

Included VIP Experience

VIP Pre-Party: 4:00 PM–5:30 PM
Awards Show Begins: 6:00 PM


Your reserved VIP admission includes:

  • VIP red carpet access
  • Media Room access
  • Early access to the LIFT Boutique Vendor Marketplace
  • Complimentary wine and light bites
  • Admission to the full TIFA 2026 awards show and entertainment program

The Founding 50 opportunity is limited to 50 businesses. Each Founding 50 registration includes one reserved VIP ticket.

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