4th Annual Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards 2026 - TIFA 2026

About this event
Sort by category
Elevate your TIFA experience with exclusive access to the official VIP pre-party before the 4th Annual Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards.
Your VIP ticket includes:
VIP Pre-Party: 4:00 PM–5:30 PM
Theater Doors Open: 5:30 PM
Awards Show Begins: 6:00 PM
VIP guests should arrive promptly at 4:00 PM to enjoy the full pre-party experience before the awards show begins.
Only 125 VIP tickets are available. Once this ticket level sells out, no additional VIP tickets will be released.
Your General Admission ticket includes:
Doors Open: 5:30 PM
Awards Show Begins: 6:00 PM
Guests are encouraged to arrive when doors open to enjoy the red carpet, shop with vendors, connect with the creative community, and be seated before the awards show begins.
Seating is limited, and no additional tickets will be released once this ticket level sells out.
Showcase your business, products, or services at the 4th Annual Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards during the official LIFT Boutique Vendor Experience. NO FOOD (Popcorn, cookies, cakes, candy are acceptable)
Become one of only 50 Founding 50 Business Partners helping build the fifth-year legacy of the Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards.
The Founding 50 initiative recognizes businesses that invest in the continued growth, visibility, and sustainability of TIFA while supporting opportunities for independent filmmakers and creative professionals.
Your Founding 50 participation includes:
VIP Pre-Party: 4:00 PM–5:30 PM
Awards Show Begins: 6:00 PM
Your reserved VIP admission includes:
The Founding 50 opportunity is limited to 50 businesses. Each Founding 50 registration includes one reserved VIP ticket.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!