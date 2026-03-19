4th Annual Thirsty Horse Golf Tournament

About this event
Entry for a team of 4 golfers
Entry for a single player. Will be placed on a team.
Present your company logo at the tee box at 1 hole to show your support.
Come set up on a hole and promote your business! Bring swag, cards, and interact with our teams.
Sponsor the tournament with your beverages brands of choice. Receive signage at the event.
Sponsor the meal for tournament players. Receive signage at the event and 1 team of 4 players.
Signage, 1 team entry, and 1 tee box set up.
Signage throughout tournament. 2 team (8 players) entries. 1 tee box setup. 1 dedicated golf cart.
Signage throughout the tournament, on flyer, and on social media. 3 team (12 players) entries. 2 tee box setups. 2 dedicated carts. Speaking opportunity.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!