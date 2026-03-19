Intrepid Care Inc

Hosted by

Intrepid Care Inc

About this event

4th Annual Thirsty Horse Golf Tournament

1100 W Bitters Rd

San Antonio, TX 78216, USA

Team Entry
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Entry for a team of 4 golfers

Individual Player
$200

Entry for a single player. Will be placed on a team.

Hole Sign
$100

Present your company logo at the tee box at 1 hole to show your support.

Tee Box
$500

Come set up on a hole and promote your business! Bring swag, cards, and interact with our teams.

Beverage Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor the tournament with your beverages brands of choice. Receive signage at the event.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor the meal for tournament players. Receive signage at the event and 1 team of 4 players.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Signage, 1 team entry, and 1 tee box set up.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Signage throughout tournament. 2 team (8 players) entries. 1 tee box setup. 1 dedicated golf cart.

Title Sponsor
$10,000

Signage throughout the tournament, on flyer, and on social media. 3 team (12 players) entries. 2 tee box setups. 2 dedicated carts. Speaking opportunity.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!