4th Annual “This Bid Is On Fire” Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
*Priority entry
*Reserved seating for 10
*Meet and Greet with our special guest Mr. Darrin Henson of Family Business/Stomp The Yard/Soul Food Series 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
*Free Cocktails
*Priority entry
*Reserved seating for 8
*Meet and Greet with our special guest Mr. Darrin Henson of Family Business/Stomp The Yard/Soul Food Series 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
*Free Cocktails
*Priority entry
*Reserved seating for 6
*Meet and Greet with our special guest Mr. Darrin Henson of Family Business/Stomp The Yard/Soul Food Series 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
*Free Cocktails
*Priority entry
*Reserved seating for 4
*Meet and Greet with our special guest Mr. Darrin Henson of Family Business/Stomp The Yard/Soul Food Series 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
*Free Cocktails
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!