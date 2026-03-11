Totowa PAL

Hosted by

Totowa PAL

About this event

4th Annual Totowa PAL Golf Outing

209 Totowa Rd

Wayne, NJ 07470, USA

Foursome
$720
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 players including registration, golf carts and dinner

Single Golfer
$180

One player. You will be added to a foursome. Includes registration, golf cart and dinner

Tee Sponsor
$150
Golf Cart Sponsor
$400

Includes 1 player, golf cart and dinner

Refreshment Sponsor
$400

Includes 1 player, golf cart and dinner

Longest Drive Sponsor
$500

Includes 1 player, golf cart and dinner

Hole-in-One Sponsor
$500

Includes 1 player, golf cart and dinner

Cocktail Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 players, golf cart and dinner

Reception Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Two foursomes including golf carts and dinner

Event Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Four foursomes including golf carts and dinner

Add a donation for Totowa PAL

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