4th Annual UMEED Helpline Tea Party Fundraiser

About this event
Tea party and 2 raffle tickets each
Tea Party for Two and 2 raffle tickets each
VIP Tea Party table for 4, VIP Table Package includes premium beverage, dessert and 4 Raffle tickets each
UMEED Life Line Supporter VIP Table for 6 includes Tea Party plus Premium Beverages, Dessert Selections and 4 raffle tickets each
Your ticket purchase is a donation toward the free 24/7 UMEED helpline, an initiative of UNITED SIKHS and 1 Tea Party. Raffle tix avl for purchase.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!