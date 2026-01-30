4th Annual White Rock Dog Walk

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This ticket includes one dog admission and a dog bandana! DOESN'T INCLUDE HUMAN ENTRY
This ticket includes one adult admission + an XXL t-shirt
This ticket includes one adult admission + an XL t-shirt
This ticket includes one adult admission + an large t-shirt
This ticket includes one adult admission + a medium t-shirt
This ticket includes one adult admission + a small t-shirt
This ticket includes one child admission + a wristband - DOESN'T INCLUDE ADULT ENTRY. Children 13 and under.
If your T-Shirt size is sold out and you want to walk!
You can pre-order raffle tickets. $10 Each. Raffles will include gift baskets, gift certificates and fun dog merchandise!
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