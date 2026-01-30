CHEW Animal Hospital

Hosted by

CHEW Animal Hospital

About this event

4th Annual White Rock Dog Walk

711 E Lawther Dr

Dallas, TX 75218, USA

Dog + Bandana
$10

This ticket includes one dog admission and a dog bandana! DOESN'T INCLUDE HUMAN ENTRY

Adult + XXL t-Shirt
$37

This ticket includes one adult admission + an XXL t-shirt

Adult + XL t-shirt
$35

This ticket includes one adult admission + an XL t-shirt

Adult + Large t-shirt
$35

This ticket includes one adult admission + an large t-shirt

Adult + Medium t-shirt
$35

This ticket includes one adult admission + a medium t-shirt

Adult + Small t-shirt
$35

This ticket includes one adult admission + a small t-shirt

Child + Wristband
$12

This ticket includes one child admission + a wristband - DOESN'T INCLUDE ADULT ENTRY. Children 13 and under.

Walking - No T-Shirt
$25

If your T-Shirt size is sold out and you want to walk!

Raffle
$10

You can pre-order raffle tickets. $10 Each. Raffles will include gift baskets, gift certificates and fun dog merchandise!

Add a donation for CHEW Animal Hospital

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