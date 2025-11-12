4th Annual Wreath Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Show your Lenawee Christian pride with this beautifully handcrafted Cougar Christmas Spirit Wreath! Adorned with football accents, sparkling ornaments, winter greenery, and a bold LCS Cougars pennant, this festive piece is perfect for any fan who loves to support their team in style. Hang it on your door, in your office, or gift it to a proud Cougar supporter—this wreath brings together school spirit and holiday cheer in one eye-catching design. Donated by Kathryn Adams.
Add a touch of sophisticated holiday charm to your home with this beautifully handcrafted wreath. Featuring shimmering gold poinsettias, mixed evergreen foliage, and coordinating ornaments in warm bronze and champagne tones, this wreath brings festive elegance to any door or entryway. Perfect for seasonal decorating or gifting! Donated by Maegan Pittelkow.
Bring whimsical Christmas cheer to any space with this bold and festive wreath! Featuring plush red-and-white poinsettias, fluffy snowball accents, candy-striped picks, and a luxuriously soft oversized white bow, this wreath is a joyful statement piece. Perfect for anyone who loves playful holiday décor with vibrant color and texture. Donated by Kristen Sluss.
This elegant handcrafted wreath blends natural charm with a touch of winter sparkle. Built on a rustic grapevine base, it features frosted greenery, pinecones, long-needle pine, and a stunning gold ribbon bow. Perfect for adding a warm, woodsy winter feel to your door or entryway throughout the holiday season. Donated by Val Beach.
Show off your team spirit with this handcrafted Detroit Lions fan wreath! Designed with layers of blue, white, and brown mesh, sparkling blue accents, football-themed ribbon, and a bold “I ❤️ the LIONS” centerpiece, this wreath is perfect for game-day décor or year-round pride. A great gift for any dedicated Lions supporter! Donated by Ashley Johns.
This timeless wreath brings traditional holiday charm to any door or mantel. Featuring lush evergreen branches, pinecones, frosted leaves, vibrant red berries, and a soft red ribbon bow with trailing ends, it captures the warmth and simplicity of a classic Christmas. Perfect for anyone who loves natural, cozy holiday décor. Donated by Grace Goble.
This charming hoop-style wreath blends simplicity with rustic holiday warmth. It features a sleek metal ring adorned with soft greenery, frosted white berries, eucalyptus stems, and a natural burlap bow with a “Merry Christmas” tag. Perfect for farmhouse décor lovers or anyone who enjoys a clean, modern twist on traditional holiday decorations. Donated by Dianna Gordon.
This stunning wreath brings refined holiday elegance to any space. Adorned with shimmering gold leaves, frosted berries, soft pine greenery, and an extravagant layered velvet bow in champagne and caramel tones, it also features charming gold bells that add a touch of festive cheer. A perfect statement piece for anyone who loves sophisticated, upscale Christmas décor with a hint of classic holiday music. Donated by Adrienne Meckley.
This beautifully crafted wreath features timeless holiday charm with its lush greenery, vibrant red berries, and natural pinecones. A classic red tartan bow with long trailing ribbons adds warmth and tradition, while a hanging gold bell brings a cheerful touch of Christmas spirit. Perfect for creating a cozy, nostalgic holiday welcome on any door or wall. Donated by Courtney Britt
This striking wreath showcases deep midnight-blue florals accented with shimmering gold details for a look that’s both dramatic and refined. Paired with rich greenery, black berries, and glittering gold sprigs, it’s finished with a textured burlap-style bow for a perfect balance of glam and rustic charm. A gorgeous statement piece for holiday décor or year-round luxury styling. Donated by Cindy Seets.
Bring cheerful holiday spirit to your home with this snowy, whimsical Christmas wreath! Featuring heavily flocked evergreens, bright red berries, pinecones, and a playful layered bow of red velvet, houndstooth, plaid, and adorable snowman ribbon, this wreath is full of personality. Perfect for adding a joyful, cozy touch to any door or wall all season long. Donated by Pam Elrod.
Show your Lenawee Christian School spirit with this vibrant red, white, and blue mesh wreath! Packed with layers of glittered ribbon, festive curls, berry accents, and finished with an official LCS emblem at the center, this wreath is the perfect way to celebrate Cougar pride. Ideal for classrooms, offices, game days, or proud LCS families looking to display their support in style. Donated by Mekeisha Black.
Show off your Lenawee Christian School pride with this real, fresh evergreen wreath, crafted from lush natural greens and impressively large in size for maximum impact! Decorated with natural pinecones, red and blue accent blooms, and a bold layered bow in vibrant school colors, this wreath blends holiday charm with Cougar spirit. Perfect for doors, classrooms, offices, or as a memorable gift for any proud LCS family.
Donated by Adrienne Prielipp.
Celebrate the true meaning of Christmas with this serene, nativity-themed wreath. Featuring soft frosted greenery, pinecones, white berry accents, and shimmering decorative spheres, it surrounds a delicate Holy Family scene nestled at the bottom. Muted sage poinsettias and subtle touches of sparkle create a peaceful, elegant display—perfect for bringing Christ-centered beauty to any home this Christmas season. Donated by Lisa Miller.
Celebrate the season with the festive charm of this lush evergreen wreath that's adorned with sparkling red and gold berry clusters, gleaming baubles, red velvet accents, and warm LED lights that add a cozy holiday glow. Full of classic Christmas color and texture, it’s the perfect piece to brighten any door, mantel, or entryway throughout the season. Donated by Molly Humphries.
Bring natural woodland charm to your holiday décor with this beautifully textured wreath. Featuring layered evergreens, soft velvet green accents, frosted eucalyptus, pinecones, and cascading gold bells, this wreath offers a warm, rustic elegance. Perfect for doors, mantels, or entryways, it creates a cozy and sophisticated Christmas welcome. Donated by Amanda Swiggum.
Capture the magic of a snowy winter day with this stunning snowflake-covered wreath. Layered with shimmering white and icy blue snowflakes, it sparkles beautifully from every angle. A luxurious blue velvet bow with a glittering snowflake centerpiece adds an elegant finishing touch. Perfect for adding frosty charm to any door, mantel, or holiday display all season long. Donated by Jenn Krasny.
Bring rustic holiday charm to your home with this nostalgic farmhouse-style wreath. Decorated with miniature vintage red trucks, classic evergreens, pinecones, red berries, and a warm buffalo-plaid bow with long trailing ribbons, this wreath captures the simple joy of Christmas past. Perfect for welcoming guests with a cheerful, country Christmas feel. Donated by Jennifer Irelan.
