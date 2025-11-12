4th Annual Wreath Auction

Show your Lenawee Christian pride with this beautifully handcrafted Cougar Christmas Spirit Wreath! Adorned with football accents, sparkling ornaments, winter greenery, and a bold LCS Cougars pennant, this festive piece is perfect for any fan who loves to support their team in style. Hang it on your door, in your office, or gift it to a proud Cougar supporter—this wreath brings together school spirit and holiday cheer in one eye-catching design. Donated by Kathryn Adams.