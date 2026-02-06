4th Annual YCFFF Fundraiser Banquet

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About this event
Enjoy a great meal, better company, and an evening of fun!
Date night special! (2) dinner tickets and a $100 Preferred Ticket Bundle.
25 WHITE Tickets 3 RED Tickets 1 BLUE Ticket
(4) Dinner Tickets, (1) $300 Bucket Ticket package, and choice of ONE (1) of the following:
Cricket 22LR Rifle - Ruger Wrangler 22LR Revolver - 12GA Defense Shotgun * Brand depends upon availability, prizes subject to availability, winner is subject to availability
(8) Dinner Tickets, (1) $300 Bucket Ticket package, and choice of ONE (1) of the following:
Ruger LCP 380 - Taurus TX22 22cal Pistol -or- Savage MKII 22LR Rifle * Brand depends upon availability, prizes subject to availability, winner is subject to availability
(8) Dinner Tickets, (1) $500 Bucket Ticket package, and choice of TWO (2) of the following:
Walther P22 Pistol - Savage Arms 22 Mag Bolt Action - Taurus GX4 9mm Pistol -or- Ruger 10/22 22 LR Rifle * Brand depends upon availability, prizes subject to availability, winner is subject to availability
(8) Dinner Tickets, (1) $1,000 Bucket Ticket package, and choice of TWO (2) of the following:
Ruger American Rifle (caliber choice 223 - 243 - 6.5 Creedmore - 308 or 30-06) - Sig P365 9mm Pistol - 1911 45 ACP Pistol - Mossberg Shockwave 12ga * Brand depends upon availability, prizes subject to availability, winner is subject to availability
$185 VALUE
25 WHITE Tickets 3 RED Tickets 1 BLUE Ticket
$490 VALUE
50 WHITE Tickets 3 RED Tickets 7 BLUE Tickets
$700 VALUE
50 WHITE Tickets 7 RED Tickets 6 BLUE Tickets 2 GOLD Tickets
$1,360 VALUE
50 WHITE Tickets 15 RED Tickets 12 BLUE Tickets 6 GOLD Tickets
$2590.00 VALUE
50 WHITE, 30 RED, 18 BLUE, 15 GOLD
Show your support with a YCFFF Banner at the banquet, online, and in the fundraiser program.
$5.00 PER TICKET
10.00 PER TICKET
30.00 PER TICKET
100.00 PER TICKET
3 TICKET BUNDLE $20 EACH
25 TICKET BUNDLE $50 EACH
6 TICKET BUNDLE $150 EACH
3 GOLD TICKET BUNDLE $250 EACH
$
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