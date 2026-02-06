Yakima County Friends For Freedom

Hosted by

Yakima County Friends For Freedom

About this event

4th Annual YCFFF Fundraiser Banquet

10 N 8th St

Yakima, WA 98901, USA

Indivdual Dinner Ticket
$85

Enjoy a great meal, better company, and an evening of fun!

Couple Package
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Date night special! (2) dinner tickets and a $100 Preferred Ticket Bundle.
25 WHITE Tickets 3 RED Tickets 1 BLUE Ticket

Half Table Package
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

(4) Dinner Tickets, (1) $300 Bucket Ticket package, and choice of ONE (1) of the following:
Cricket 22LR Rifle - Ruger Wrangler 22LR Revolver - 12GA Defense Shotgun * Brand depends upon availability, prizes subject to availability, winner is subject to availability

Silver Table Package
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

(8) Dinner Tickets, (1) $300 Bucket Ticket package, and choice of ONE (1) of the following:
Ruger LCP 380 - Taurus TX22 22cal Pistol -or- Savage MKII 22LR Rifle * Brand depends upon availability, prizes subject to availability, winner is subject to availability

Gold Table Package
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

(8) Dinner Tickets, (1) $500 Bucket Ticket package, and choice of TWO (2) of the following:
Walther P22 Pistol - Savage Arms 22 Mag Bolt Action - Taurus GX4 9mm Pistol -or- Ruger 10/22 22 LR Rifle * Brand depends upon availability, prizes subject to availability, winner is subject to availability

Platinum Table Package
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

(8) Dinner Tickets, (1) $1,000 Bucket Ticket package, and choice of TWO (2) of the following:
Ruger American Rifle (caliber choice 223 - 243 - 6.5 Creedmore - 308 or 30-06) - Sig P365 9mm Pistol - 1911 45 ACP Pistol - Mossberg Shockwave 12ga * Brand depends upon availability, prizes subject to availability, winner is subject to availability

$100 Preferred Ticket Bundle
$100

$185 VALUE
25 WHITE Tickets 3 RED Tickets 1 BLUE Ticket

$300 Preferred Ticket Bundle
$300

$490 VALUE
50 WHITE Tickets 3 RED Tickets 7 BLUE Tickets

$500 Ticket Bundle
$500

$700 VALUE
50 WHITE Tickets 7 RED Tickets 6 BLUE Tickets 2 GOLD Tickets

$1,000 Preferred Ticket Bundle
$1,000

$1,360 VALUE

50 WHITE Tickets 15 RED Tickets 12 BLUE Tickets 6 GOLD Tickets

$2,000 Preferred ticket bundle
$2,000

$2590.00 VALUE
50 WHITE, 30 RED, 18 BLUE, 15 GOLD

Business Sponsorship
$500

Show your support with a YCFFF Banner at the banquet, online, and in the fundraiser program.

A. WHITE INDIVIDUAL TICKET
$5

$5.00 PER TICKET

B. RED INDIVIDUAL TICKET
$10

10.00 PER TICKET

C. BLUE INDIVIDUAL TICKET
$30

30.00 PER TICKET

D. GOLD INDIVIDUAL TICKET
$100

100.00 PER TICKET

E. 3 RED TICKETS
$20

3 TICKET BUNDLE $20 EACH

F. 25 WHITE TICKETS
$50

25 TICKET BUNDLE $50 EACH

G. 6 BLUE TICKETS
$150

6 TICKET BUNDLE $150 EACH

H. 3 GOLD TICKETS
$250

3 GOLD TICKET BUNDLE $250 EACH

Add a donation for Yakima County Friends For Freedom

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