4th ETE Celebration Sponsorships!

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About this event
sponsor up to 3 local disabled vendors
Sponsor receives:
custom shout out on all platforms
newsletter shout out
tax deductible donation receipt
your donation provides free sensory items & activities for all guests
Sponsor receives:
custom shout out on all platforms
logo included on newsletter shoutout
logo displayed by sensory table
tax deductible donation receipt
provides free outdoor & interactive fun
Sponsor receives:
provides 15 hours of individualized
support to our participants
Sponsor receives:
custom shout out on all platforms + in virtual training
logo included on sponsor page of site
logo displayed + shout out @ event
tax deductible donation receipt
provides 20 hours of individualized
support to our participants
Sponsor receives:
2 custom shout outs on all platforms + in virtual trainings
logo included on sponsor page of site
logo displayed + 2 shout outs @ event
tax deductible donation receipt
provides 30 hours of support +
materials for a cohort
Sponsor Receives:
vendor table space @ event!
3 custom shout outs on all platforms + in virtual trainings
logo included on sponsor page of site
logo displayed + 3 shout outs @ event
tax deductible donation receipt
provides 70 hours of support for
participants
Sponsor receives:
vendor table space @ event!
4 custom shout outs on all platforms + in virtual trainings
logo included on sponsor page of site
logo displayed + 4 shout outs @ event
tax deductible donation receipt
provides 145 hours of support for participants
Sponsor receives:
vendor table space @ event!
5 custom shout outs on all platforms + in virtual trainings
logo displayed at top center of sponsor
page of site
logo displayed + 5 shout outs @ event
tax deductible donation receipt
$
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