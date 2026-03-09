Be The Change Charleston Inc

Hosted by

Be The Change Charleston Inc

About this event

4th ETE Celebration Sponsorships!

2157 Rich St Suite 401

North Charleston, SC 29405, USA

disabled vendor spaces item
disabled vendor spaces
$50

sponsor up to 3 local disabled vendors



Sponsor receives:

custom shout out on all platforms

newsletter shout out

tax deductible donation receipt

Sensory Fun for All! item
Sensory Fun for All!
$100

your donation provides free sensory items & activities for all guests

Sponsor receives:

custom shout out on all platforms

logo included on newsletter shoutout

logo displayed by sensory table

tax deductible donation receipt

outdoor fun item
outdoor fun
$250

provides free outdoor & interactive fun


Sponsor receives:

  • custom shout out on all platforms
  • newsletter shout out
  • tax deductible donation receipt
  • logo displayed @ event
  • shout-out @ event


ally sponsor item
ally sponsor
$500

provides 15 hours of individualized

support to our participants


Sponsor receives:

custom shout out on all platforms + in virtual training

logo included on sponsor page of site

logo displayed + shout out @ event

tax deductible donation receipt

inclusive sponsor item
inclusive sponsor
$750

provides 20 hours of individualized

support to our participants


Sponsor receives:

2 custom shout outs on all platforms + in virtual trainings

logo included on sponsor page of site

logo displayed + 2 shout outs @ event

tax deductible donation receipt

advocate sponsor item
advocate sponsor
$1,000

provides 30 hours of support +

materials for a cohort


Sponsor Receives:


vendor table space @ event!

3 custom shout outs on all platforms + in virtual trainings

logo included on sponsor page of site

logo displayed + 3 shout outs @ event

tax deductible donation receipt

empower sponsor item
empower sponsor
$2,500

provides 70 hours of support for

participants


Sponsor receives:

vendor table space @ event!
4 custom shout outs on all platforms + in virtual trainings

logo included on sponsor page of site

logo displayed + 4 shout outs @ event

tax deductible donation receipt

changemaker sponsor item
changemaker sponsor
$5,000

provides 145 hours of support for participants


Sponsor receives:

vendor table space @ event!
5 custom shout outs on all platforms + in virtual trainings

logo displayed at top center of sponsor

page of site

logo displayed + 5 shout outs @ event

tax deductible donation receipt

Add a donation for Be The Change Charleston Inc

$

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