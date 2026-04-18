4th Friday - Family Fun Night and Community Connect

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About this event
Vendor Participation Information Vendors are invited to be a part of our 4th Friday Family Fun Night & Community Connect for a $50 vendor fee per event, along with a door prize donation to support community engagement activities. Vendors will have the opportunity to showcase their products/services, connect with local families, and contribute to a positive community experience.
Welcome to the 4th Friday Family Fun and Community Connect
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