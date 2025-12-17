3rd & 4th Grade Father-Daughter Dance

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About this event
Ticket admits one father/daughter duo (*or special 18+ guest) and includes "Sweets" bar, drink refreshments, DJ, photo opportunities, dancing contests, and craft table.
Third grade Father-Daughter Dance will take place between 430-6pm.
Ticket admits one father/daughter duo (*or special 18+ guest) and includes "Sweets" bar, drink refreshments, DJ, photo opportunities, dancing contests, and craft table.
Fourth grade Father-Daughter Dance will take place between 630-8pm.
Add this option to gift a family ticket to a family who may be facing financial challenges.
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