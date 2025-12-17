Hosted by

Northwood Elementary PTO

About this event

3rd & 4th Grade Father-Daughter Dance

2100 Creekview Dr

Marysville, OH 43040, USA

3rd Grade Ticket (4:30-6pm)
$10

Ticket admits one father/daughter duo (*or special 18+ guest) and includes "Sweets" bar, drink refreshments, DJ, photo opportunities, dancing contests, and craft table.


Third grade Father-Daughter Dance will take place between 430-6pm.

4th Grade Ticket (6:30-8pm)
$10

Ticket admits one father/daughter duo (*or special 18+ guest) and includes "Sweets" bar, drink refreshments, DJ, photo opportunities, dancing contests, and craft table.


Fourth grade Father-Daughter Dance will take place between 630-8pm.

Donate A Father-Daughter Ticket
$10

Add this option to gift a family ticket to a family who may be facing financial challenges.

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