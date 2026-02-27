Bulldog Gridiron Club

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Bulldog Gridiron Club

About this event

4th Annual Gridiron Open Registration

1046 Country Club Dr

Seward, NE 68434, USA

[GOLF] Team Registration
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team Registration (4 golfers) for 18-holes of golf, scramble format, at the Seward Community Golf Course the day following the Concordia Bulldog Spring Scrimmage.

[GOLF] Individual Registration
$100

Single Registration (1 golfer) for 18-holes of golf, scramble format, at the Seward Community Golf Course the day following the Concordia Bulldog Spring Scrimmage.

[GOLF] Team Mulligan (no impossible putt)
$10

There is no such thing as an impossible putt, so show that putt what you're made of... no matter how many tries it takes!!!

(max 100)

Split-the-Pot Contest
$20

General Entry Fee: One(1) entry into both drawings (#1 = General and #2 = Par 3 Bonus)

Split-the-Pot - Par 3 Bonus
$20

Par 3 Bonus Fee: 6 chances (2 at each Par 3)

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