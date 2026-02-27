4th Annual Gridiron Open Registration

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About this event
Team Registration (4 golfers) for 18-holes of golf, scramble format, at the Seward Community Golf Course the day following the Concordia Bulldog Spring Scrimmage.
Single Registration (1 golfer) for 18-holes of golf, scramble format, at the Seward Community Golf Course the day following the Concordia Bulldog Spring Scrimmage.
There is no such thing as an impossible putt, so show that putt what you're made of... no matter how many tries it takes!!!
(max 100)
General Entry Fee: One(1) entry into both drawings (#1 = General and #2 = Par 3 Bonus)
Par 3 Bonus Fee: 6 chances (2 at each Par 3)
$
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