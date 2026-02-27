Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary (1776–2026) at the Tracy Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Fireworks Show — an unforgettable evening of patriotism, family fun, and a spectacular sky show!





Join us at Legacy Fields Sports Complex from 6:00PM – 10:00PM for Tracy’s premier Independence Day celebration. This year’s event is extra special as we honor 250 years of American freedom with a high-energy community celebration leading up to our Grand Fireworks Show finale!





Your e-ticket includes access to:

🎆 Grand Fireworks Show celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary

🎶 Live Music throughout the evening

🍔 Food Trucks serving a variety of local favorites

🏰 Kids Zone featuring jump houses and family-friendly fun🇺🇸 A safe, festive environment to celebrate with our Tracy community.





Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and your red, white, and blue spirit as we gather under the summer sky for an unforgettable night of celebration and community pride.





Important Reminders:

• Please bring your ticket confirmation (printed or digital) for entry.

• No in-and-outs will be permitted. Once you exit the event, re-entry will not be allowed. Please plan accordingly.

• No outside fireworks, alcohol, or prohibited items allowed.

• Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged for comfortable seating.

• Food vendors will be available on-site.

• Arrive early to allow time for parking and entry.





Hosted by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, this annual event supports local businesses and community programs throughout the year. We look forward to celebrating 250 years of freedom with you! 🎇



