4th of July Food Booth, Redwood Wrestling Club

Front St

Crescent City, CA 95531, USA

Fish Taco
$8
Choice of:🌶️Jalapeño-Pineapple Slaw or 🍋‍🟩Citrus Slaw
2 Fish Tacos
$15
Choice of:🌶️Jalapeño-Pineapple Slaw or 🍋‍🟩Citrus Slaw
Shrimp Taco
$8
Choice of:🌶️Jalapeño-Pineapple Slaw or 🍋‍🟩Citrus Slaw
2 Shrimp Tacos
$15
Choice of:🌶️Jalapeño-Pineapple Slaw or 🍋‍🟩Citrus Slaw
Corn Cup
$8
fire-roasted corn, cotija cheese, chipotle mayo
Nachos
$6
Cheese sauce and corn chips!
Drink
$2
Coke, Diet, Sprite, or Water
