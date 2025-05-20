4th of July for Veterans

Part of our ongoing mission is to bring food to Veterans to celebrate holidays, one meal cost on average $10 in partnership with our sponsors. So buy dinner for a vet!
Sponsor a Hoodie for a Veteran
$30
We are continuing our ResourceHoodie Project, hoodies include slogan Duty Honor Country as well as a scannable QR code to resources for veterans. Business sponsors with logos on the back. Identify veteran-friendly businesses. Our goal is to fund 85 hoodies for veterans
Individual Sponsor a program
$150
$150 Event Sponsor
Sponsor a specific public event, Holidays For Veterans Mixology/ Open Mic fundraiser, Floor Wars Dalainis hallway decoration competition or Holiday event for veterans, including Memorial Day, 4th of July Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Christmas and Saint Patrick's Day
Company Sponsor Resource Hoodie
$500
Hoodie Sponsors
$500
Company name/logo on 2025 resource Hoodies gifted to veterans.
1 complimentary hoodie for sponsoring company when printed
Holiday For Veterans Program, Sponsors: $500
$500
Company name inclusion in social media and print media publicity as well as on site at events for Holiday for veterans identifying your company and a holiday message for holidays for veteran events remaining at time of sponsorship, pledge before November 11 for Veterans day, November 18 for Thanksgiving, and November 24 for Deck the Halls/ Christmas party events
Annual sponsor
$700
Company name inclusion as a sponsor in social and print media for all events through calendar year, including 2024 Holidays for veteran series, as well as additional spring and summer events, such as Valentines Day, Saint Patrick’s day, Memorial Day and Fourth of july events
Veteran's admission
Free
Veterans and activity duty military free admission, with one free hot dog and chips meal
Add a donation for Involved to Impact
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!