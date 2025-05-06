4th of July Sponsorship

Be the star of the show with exclusive naming rights (e.g., "Fireworks Show Presented by YOUR BUSINESS") and the premier booth location at Cottonwood Park.
Enjoy VIP parking, a personal video interview featured on SCFestivities.org, premier advertising across banners, websites, and social media, and heartfelt stage recognition on event day.
Be the star of the show with exclusive naming rights (e.g., "Fireworks Show Presented by YOUR BUSINESS") and the premier booth location at Cottonwood Park.
Enjoy VIP parking, a personal video interview featured on SCFestivities.org, premier advertising across banners, websites, and social media, and heartfelt stage recognition on event day.
Visionary Sponsor
$10,000
Step into the spotlight with special recognition across event marketing and a premier booth location.
Includes a casual 1-minute video spotlight, VIP firework viewing passes, social media highlights, and exclusive thank-yous from the main stage.
Step into the spotlight with special recognition across event marketing and a premier booth location.
Includes a casual 1-minute video spotlight, VIP firework viewing passes, social media highlights, and exclusive thank-yous from the main stage.
Legacy Donor
$5,000
Leave a legacy this 10th Anniversary year with recognition as a Legacy Donor and a featured booth space.
Receive a 30-second feature video, reserved parking, and media promotion honoring your commitment to our town’s future.
Leave a legacy this 10th Anniversary year with recognition as a Legacy Donor and a featured booth space.
Receive a 30-second feature video, reserved parking, and media promotion honoring your commitment to our town’s future.
Firecracker Benefactor
$2,500
Spark the magic with booth benefits, close parking, VIP viewing access, and a heartfelt thank-you through social media spotlights and main-stage recognition.
Spark the magic with booth benefits, close parking, VIP viewing access, and a heartfelt thank-you through social media spotlights and main-stage recognition.
Freedom Patron
$1,000
Proudly celebrate your role in our community with booth space, parking access, logo placement, and a group thank-you post highlighting your support.
Proudly celebrate your role in our community with booth space, parking access, logo placement, and a group thank-you post highlighting your support.
Liberty Friend
$500
Make a lasting impact with booth benefits, group social media and banner recognition, and our deepest gratitude.
Make a lasting impact with booth benefits, group social media and banner recognition, and our deepest gratitude.
Add a donation for Short Creek Festivities
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!