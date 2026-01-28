4th Trimester Mission's Spring Brunch Silent Auction

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Bluewater day of the event - or Alex's house after event
Starting bid
You do not want to miss out on this amazing bundle from Amelia Aesthetics valued at over $1400!
Hydrinity Skincare Items Including:
Restorative HA Serum $120
Hyacyn Active $60
Prelude Facial Cleanser $58
Hydri-C Vitamin C Moisturizer $150
Retaxome Daily Retinal Hydrator $145
Eye Renew Complex $120
Encore Body Complex $90
Luxe Lip Hydrator $48
Free Facial Treatment ($150+)
Free Neurotoxin Treatment ($500+)
Starting bid
Have a dreamy staycation in this 5 bed, 5 bath, ocean front beach duplex with a pool on Carolinia Beach. 4 day, 3 night stay. Not redeemable June - August. Dates bookable would be based on availability, on current reservations. Pets not allowed. Sleeps up to 11 people. All fees included, travel not included. A $2,750 value
$100 Freddie's Restaurant Gift Card
Starting bid
Wander and Roam Rentals is ready to host you in Carolina Beach and give you a one day golf cart rental. ($700 value)
You will also get gift cards to Butts and Such Bbq ($20) and Tony Silvagni Surf School ($60)!
Starting bid
Abode Collective by Christina Fulford Rentals has 5 beautiful properties for you to choose from for a 3 day, 2 night stay. ($700 value)
Choose from:
The Centennial
The Warehouse
The Canal Retreat
Carolina House
The Surf Retreat
The Walking Tours Gift Certificate for CB or Downtown $60
The Ibis Gift Card $15
Starting bid
Beach Medical Aesthetics is ready to tighten, smooth, and brighten your skin with a laser cool peel treatment and 20 units of Botox. ($920 value)
Starting bid
Lundgren Dental Spa is ready to get your smile brighter with a consult, one hour in office zoom whitening, and custom whitening trays for at home care. Valued at $700
Starting bid
Mission Fit 10 Class Pack Gift Certificate ($180)
Studio Pilates 5 Class Pack ($138)
Pilates with Ashley Gift Certificate 1 month class pass ($45)
Lavish Glow Pilates Studio 3 Class Pack ($90)
2 Free 24 oz smoothies with food purchase at Tropical Smoothie Café
Port City Power Yoga 1 month unlimited yoga ($150)
Value $603
Starting bid
Recess 6 Class Pack + Socks + Hat ($300)
10 Class Pass at Mission Fit ($180)
Massage with Oasis Massage Therapy ($100)
Value $580
Starting bid
Do you have plans for summer vacation? This will help you out!
4 Flip n Fly 1 hour jump passes
4 Battlehouse Laser Tag Passes
Carolina Kids Run Club Season Pass
3 24oz Smoothies from Tropical Smoothie
Polar Ice Family of Four Skating Certificate (plus skate rentals)
$100 Pizzeria Don Luca Gift Card
2 Jungle Rapids Jungle Golf Passes
Prana Salt Cave private session for 4
Valued at $690
Starting bid
Starting bid
Loaded with goodies for the new mama including:
Fit4Mom 6 month Membership $480
Little Milk Bar $50 Gift Certificate
S and S Cleaning Gift Certificate $200
Mom Cozy Nursing Pads $10
Mom Cozy Baby Hooded Towel $10
Renewing Hair Wellness gift basket and Head Spa Services $100+
Baby Bloom Doulas $100 Gift Certificate
Evelynne Rose Photography Newborn Session $550
https://evelynnerosephotography.mypixieset.com/maternity/
Inside Out Physical Therapy Pelvic Health Evaluation $300
Lexie's Layers $25 off one order coupon
Value $1835+
Starting bid
The pregnant mama in your life will love this package!
Evelyn Rose Photography Maternity Session $400
https://evelynnerosephotography.mypixieset.com/maternity/
Womb's Window 3D/4D Scan $150
$25 off Lexie's Layers Cake order to celebrate!
Not pictured, but included, a newborn course with the MomMethod $350 (courses are done in person in Wilmington with moms in your baby's age group)
Starting bid
This is an all inclusive package that includes a maternity session, a newborn session, a 6 month sitter/family session, and a smash cake session at one year. Valued at $1275
Coastal Sweets Gift Voucher for 20% off any order or 1 free cookie decorating class.
https://evelynnerosephotography.mypixieset.com/maternity/
Starting bid
Are you needing to be more aligned? Enjoy this gift basket including:
6 chiropractic adjustments
A cozy candle
A date with a mystery book
Body product samples
A half bev gift card for $25
Starting bid
An amazing gift basket valued at $618 includes:
Prenatal or Swedish Massage
Visceral Manipulation Treatment Initial Eval
Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment
Designs for Health Magnesium Glycinate
Hydrate Electrolytes in Orange Cranberry
Ancient Nutrition Cold Brew Collagen
Starting bid
A unique handcrafted macramé wall hanging featuring a decorative skull accent. The perfect statement piece for a boho, eclectic, or coastal-inspired space.
Crafted by Ashley Cooksley
Starting bid
A fun bundle indeed!
20 units of Botox from Self Skin Studio $260
Hair Products from The Beauty Bar Boutique $65
Kendra Scott Bangle $52
Starting bid
Love your local breweries? You will love this!
$50 Brewer's Kettle Gift Card
$10 Gift card to Flytrap + Pint Glass
Wilmington Brewing Company Hat, Bag, Large T shirt, Stickers and 2 Koozies
Wrightsville Beach Brewery L and XL t shirts and 2 pint glasses
Value $205
Starting bid
Ideal for the busy mom or entrepreneur who needs to a refresh!
Blow Out from the Beauty Bar Boutique
15 minute session to refresh those headshots with Maggie B Photography
60 minutes of Personal Coaching with Jenn Carter
1 Craniosacral Therapy Session
Valued at $475
Starting bid
Enjoy a date night or a fun girls evening with a Luxury Coastal picnic experience for two and a gift certificate for a free bundt cake! Kks clay works pitcher
Value $365
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