4th Trimester Mission
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4th Trimester Mission

About this event

Sales closed

4th Trimester Mission's Spring Brunch Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Bluewater day of the event - or Alex's house after event

Amelia Aesthetics Bundle item
Amelia Aesthetics Bundle item
Amelia Aesthetics Bundle
$400

Starting bid

You do not want to miss out on this amazing bundle from Amelia Aesthetics valued at over $1400!

Hydrinity Skincare Items Including:
Restorative HA Serum $120

Hyacyn Active $60

Prelude Facial Cleanser $58

Hydri-C Vitamin C Moisturizer $150

Retaxome Daily Retinal Hydrator $145

Eye Renew Complex $120

Encore Body Complex $90

Luxe Lip Hydrator $48

Free Facial Treatment ($150+)

Free Neurotoxin Treatment ($500+)


Oceanfront Stay in Carolina Beach item
Oceanfront Stay in Carolina Beach item
Oceanfront Stay in Carolina Beach item
Oceanfront Stay in Carolina Beach
$1,000

Starting bid

Have a dreamy staycation in this 5 bed, 5 bath, ocean front beach duplex with a pool on Carolinia Beach. 4 day, 3 night stay. Not redeemable June - August. Dates bookable would be based on availability, on current reservations. Pets not allowed. Sleeps up to 11 people. All fees included, travel not included. A $2,750 value


$100 Freddie's Restaurant Gift Card


Carolina Beach Stay and Play item
Carolina Beach Stay and Play item
Carolina Beach Stay and Play item
Carolina Beach Stay and Play
$250

Starting bid

Wander and Roam Rentals is ready to host you in Carolina Beach and give you a one day golf cart rental. ($700 value)


You will also get gift cards to Butts and Such Bbq ($20) and Tony Silvagni Surf School ($60)!

A Local Staycation item
A Local Staycation item
A Local Staycation item
A Local Staycation
$250

Starting bid

Abode Collective by Christina Fulford Rentals has 5 beautiful properties for you to choose from for a 3 day, 2 night stay. ($700 value)


Choose from:

The Centennial

The Warehouse

The Canal Retreat

Carolina House

The Surf Retreat


The Walking Tours Gift Certificate for CB or Downtown $60

The Ibis Gift Card $15



The Face Card item
The Face Card item
The Face Card item
The Face Card
$300

Starting bid

Beach Medical Aesthetics is ready to tighten, smooth, and brighten your skin with a laser cool peel treatment and 20 units of Botox. ($920 value)

The Smile Edit item
The Smile Edit item
The Smile Edit item
The Smile Edit
$225

Starting bid

Lundgren Dental Spa is ready to get your smile brighter with a consult, one hour in office zoom whitening, and custom whitening trays for at home care. Valued at $700



The Yoga-lates Princess item
The Yoga-lates Princess
$175

Starting bid

Mission Fit 10 Class Pack Gift Certificate ($180)

Studio Pilates 5 Class Pack ($138)

Pilates with Ashley Gift Certificate 1 month class pass ($45)

Lavish Glow Pilates Studio 3 Class Pack ($90)

2 Free 24 oz smoothies with food purchase at Tropical Smoothie Café

Port City Power Yoga 1 month unlimited yoga ($150)


Value $603

Workout and Recover item
Workout and Recover
$175

Starting bid

Recess 6 Class Pack + Socks + Hat ($300)

10 Class Pass at Mission Fit ($180)

Massage with Oasis Massage Therapy ($100)


Value $580

Family Fun Pack item
Family Fun Pack
$175

Starting bid

Do you have plans for summer vacation? This will help you out!


4 Flip n Fly 1 hour jump passes

4 Battlehouse Laser Tag Passes

Carolina Kids Run Club Season Pass

3 24oz Smoothies from Tropical Smoothie

Polar Ice Family of Four Skating Certificate (plus skate rentals)

$100 Pizzeria Don Luca Gift Card

2 Jungle Rapids Jungle Golf Passes

Prana Salt Cave private session for 4


Valued at $690

$1000 Revival Laser and Skin Clinic Gift Card item
$1000 Revival Laser and Skin Clinic Gift Card item
$1000 Revival Laser and Skin Clinic Gift Card
$300

Starting bid

Revival Laser and skin clinic offers more than just cosmetic injectables:

PERMANENT LASER HAIR REMOVAL
NON SURGICAL FACELIFT
NON SURGICAL BRAZILIAN BUTT LIFT 
LASER RESURFACING
UNDER EYE AGE ERASER
FACIAL BALANCING
MEDICAL WEIGHT LOSS
ACNE SCAR REMOVAL
SUN SPOT REMOVAL
NAD+
..AND SO MUCH MORE

Use your gift card for whatever you need most!
For the New Mama 1 item
For the New Mama 1
$500

Starting bid

Loaded with goodies for the new mama including:


Fit4Mom 6 month Membership $480

Little Milk Bar $50 Gift Certificate

S and S Cleaning Gift Certificate $200

Mom Cozy Nursing Pads $10

Mom Cozy Baby Hooded Towel $10

Renewing Hair Wellness gift basket and Head Spa Services $100+

Baby Bloom Doulas $100 Gift Certificate

Evelynne Rose Photography Newborn Session $550
https://evelynnerosephotography.mypixieset.com/maternity/

Inside Out Physical Therapy Pelvic Health Evaluation $300

Lexie's Layers $25 off one order coupon

Value $1835+

For the Pregnant Mama 1 item
For the Pregnant Mama 1
$175

Starting bid

The pregnant mama in your life will love this package!


Evelyn Rose Photography Maternity Session $400
https://evelynnerosephotography.mypixieset.com/maternity/

Womb's Window 3D/4D Scan $150

$25 off Lexie's Layers Cake order to celebrate!
Not pictured, but included, a newborn course with the MomMethod $350 (courses are done in person in Wilmington with moms in your baby's age group)

For the pregnant Mama 2 item
For the pregnant Mama 2 item
For the pregnant Mama 2
$400

Starting bid

This is an all inclusive package that includes a maternity session, a newborn session, a 6 month sitter/family session, and a smash cake session at one year. Valued at $1275


Coastal Sweets Gift Voucher for 20% off any order or 1 free cookie decorating class.

https://evelynnerosephotography.mypixieset.com/maternity/

Vital Roots Chiropractic Gift Basket item
Vital Roots Chiropractic Gift Basket
$150

Starting bid

Are you needing to be more aligned? Enjoy this gift basket including:


6 chiropractic adjustments

A cozy candle

A date with a mystery book

Body product samples

A half bev gift card for $25

Wellness Package with Upcurrent item
Wellness Package with Upcurrent item
Wellness Package with Upcurrent item
Wellness Package with Upcurrent
$175

Starting bid

An amazing gift basket valued at $618 includes:

Prenatal or Swedish Massage

Visceral Manipulation Treatment Initial Eval
Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment

Designs for Health Magnesium Glycinate
Hydrate Electrolytes in Orange Cranberry

Ancient Nutrition Cold Brew Collagen

Handmade macrame decor item
Handmade macrame decor item
Handmade macrame decor item
Handmade macrame decor
$100

Starting bid

A unique handcrafted macramé wall hanging featuring a decorative skull accent. The perfect statement piece for a boho, eclectic, or coastal-inspired space.


Crafted by Ashley Cooksley

The Beauty Lover item
The Beauty Lover item
The Beauty Lover
$125

Starting bid

A fun bundle indeed!


20 units of Botox from Self Skin Studio $260

Hair Products from The Beauty Bar Boutique $65

Kendra Scott Bangle $52

The Brewery Lover item
The Brewery Lover
$75

Starting bid

Love your local breweries? You will love this!


$50 Brewer's Kettle Gift Card

$10 Gift card to Flytrap + Pint Glass
Wilmington Brewing Company Hat, Bag, Large T shirt, Stickers and 2 Koozies

Wrightsville Beach Brewery L and XL t shirts and 2 pint glasses

Value $205

Girl on the Go item
Girl on the Go
$155

Starting bid

Ideal for the busy mom or entrepreneur who needs to a refresh!


Blow Out from the Beauty Bar Boutique

15 minute session to refresh those headshots with Maggie B Photography

60 minutes of Personal Coaching with Jenn Carter

1 Craniosacral Therapy Session


Valued at $475

Coastal Picnic item
Coastal Picnic item
Coastal Picnic
$110

Starting bid

Enjoy a date night or a fun girls evening with a Luxury Coastal picnic experience for two and a gift certificate for a free bundt cake! Kks clay works pitcher


Value $365

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!