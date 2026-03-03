Play it 4WARD 3v3 Basketball Tournament Fundraiser

This registration covers one full team (up to 5 players total, ages 18+) for the 3v3 Charity Basketball Tournament. Each registered team is guaranteed at least three tournament games, with a minimum of 3 players required to start each game.





Gather your squad, lock in your spot, and get ready to compete for a great cause while supporting 4WARD’s mission to keep young girls in the game! 🏀





Please note that all registrations are final and non-refundable.