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4wardrian

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Play it 4WARD 3v3 Basketball Tournament Fundraiser

1807 Centennial Blvd

San Antonio, TX 78211, USA

Add a donation for 4wardrian

$

Team Registration
$150

This registration covers one full team (up to 5 players total, ages 18+) for the 3v3 Charity Basketball Tournament. Each registered team is guaranteed at least three tournament games, with a minimum of 3 players required to start each game.


Gather your squad, lock in your spot, and get ready to compete for a great cause while supporting 4WARD’s mission to keep young girls in the game! 🏀


Please note that all registrations are final and non-refundable.

Individual Registration
$30

This registration covers the cost of one individual.


We will have 5 individual registration slots available to those who would like to participate but may not have a full team. Individuals who purchase this option will be placed together to form Team #16.


If you choose individual registration, on the next screen please type "INDIVIDUAL REGISTRATION" for team member #2 and #3.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!