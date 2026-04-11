5-70-5 Sponsorship Levels

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As our premier partner, you hold the highest honor at the celebration. Your leadership ensures that the stories of those who built the "Ellis Island of the West" are documented and told with the dignity they deserve. You are the primary steward of our community’s flame.
Full-page Inside Cover Ad in the 5-70-5 Book; On-Stage Banner; Primary logo on all marketing/social media; 6 VIP Bundles (Lapel pin, Key-ring, T-shirt, Button, Sticker).
A premier representative of our cultural legacy. Your support bridges generations, ensuring our community remains a vibrant, visible, and celebrated cultural anchor for all of Los Angeles.
Full-page Ad; On-Stage Banner; Logo on all marketing/social media; 4 VIP Bundles (Lapel pin, Key-ring, T-shirt, Buttons, Stickers).
Named for the "Hope" that fueled the immigrant journey. This tier honors the optimism of those who arrived with nothing but a dream. Your gift provides the resources to keep that dream alive for today's youth and families.
Half-page Ad; Logo on event banner and marketing; 4 VIP Bundles (Lapel pin, Key-ring, T-shirt, Button, Sticker).
You are a guardian of our heritage. This sponsorship provides a "safety net" for our traditional arts, ensuring that Taiko, dance, and historical exhibits are funded, safeguarded, and accessible to the entire community.
Quarter-page Ad; Logo on event signage and social media; 2 VIP Bundles (Lapel pin, Key-ring, T-shirt, Buttons, Stickers).
In this Year of the Horse, you embody the vitality and momentum of our neighborhood. Your partnership provides the "gallop"—the energy and strength—needed to carry our traditions into a successful 5th annual milestone.
Business card size ad; Logo on event signage; 3 T-shirts, 5 Stickers, and 5 buttons.
We stand on the shoulders of the Issei—the first generation who built our foundation with immense courage. Your gift honors their sacrifice and ensures their pioneering spirit remains at the heart of our homecoming.
Large name listing on signage and website, 2 T-shirts, 5 Stickers, and 5 buttons.
Kizuna is the invisible thread that binds us. This partnership celebrates the enduring bonds between our past visionaries and our current neighbors, fostering belonging that spans generations.
Medium Name listing in 5-70-5 Book and on signage; 2 T-shirts, 5 Stickers, and 5 Buttons.
Every great structure needs a foundation. As a Pillar, you provide the essential support that keeps this celebration standing tall year after year. You are the strength behind our community’s continued growth.
Name listing in 5-70-5 Book and on signage; 1 T-shirt, 5 Stickers, and 5 Buttons.
In honor of the first generation of Japanese pioneers who arrived in the West, this tier celebrates those who champion our 150-year journey. Your support ensures that the resilience and vision of our earliest settlers are remembered.
At our event, check in to receive 5 Stickers and 5 Buttons.
Directly funds our 5-70-5 Commemorative Book, ensuring our neighborhood’s multicultural legacy is preserved for the future.
At our event, check in to receive 5 Stickers and 5 Buttons.
The heart of our celebration is the preservation of vibrant Japanese traditions. Your gift supports our main-stage performers and cultural exhibits, ensuring that the arts—from Taiko to traditional dance—continue to flourish in the heart of our community.
At our event, check in to receive 4 Stickers and 4 Buttons.
Acknowledging those who champion the preservation of our Nikkei heritage.
At our event, check in to receive 3 Stickers and 3 Buttons.
A special tier for those dedicated to our milestone year and to our commemorative projects.
At our event, check in to receive 2 Stickers and 2 Buttons.
"Friend" to signify a close bond with the celebration.
At our event, check in to receive 2 Stickers and 2 Buttons.
Honoring those who help keep our neighborhood traditions grounded and thriving.
At our event, check in to receive 1-Sticker and 1-Button
A vital contribution to the collective success of our homecoming.
At our event, check in to receive 1-Sticker and 1-Button
A gesture of solidarity from the families and individuals who make up our community.
At our event, check in to receive 1-Sticker and 1-Button
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!