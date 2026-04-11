5-70-5 Sponsorship Levels

As our premier partner, you hold the highest honor at the celebration. Your leadership ensures that the stories of those who built the "Ellis Island of the West" are documented and told with the dignity they deserve. You are the primary steward of our community’s flame.

Full-page Inside Cover Ad in the 5-70-5 Book; On-Stage Banner; Primary logo on all marketing/social media; 6 VIP Bundles (Lapel pin, Key-ring, T-shirt, Button, Sticker).