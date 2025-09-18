5 Alarm Chili Cook-off

Waiver and Acknowledgment
By purchasing this ticket, you acknowledge that the food served at the Chili Cook-Off is homemade and prepared by community participants, not in a commercial kitchen. You agree to consume at your own risk and hereby waive and release the event organizers, sponsors, and volunteers from any and all liability for illness, injury, or damages arising from participation or consumption at this event.
