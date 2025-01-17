Want to be hands free for a competitive edge? Purchase the TA crossbody to fill up with your competition essentials like the Pizza Passport, metrocard, and more. This ticket also includes 5 Boro Pizza Challenge t-shirt, Finisher Medal, Complimentary Drink at the After Party
General admission
$65
Includes an exclusive 5 Boro Pizza Challenge T-shirt, Finisher Medal, Pizza Passport, Complimentary Drink at the After Party and more!
General Admission + Join TA
$80
Includes an exclusive 5 Boro Pizza Challenge T-shirt, Finisher Medal, Pizza Passport, Complimentary Drink at the After Party, a one year TA Membership, and more!
After-Party Only
$25
Just want to party? This ticket gets you access to the 5 Boro Pizza Challenge After-Party. Enjoy a complimentary beverage and celebrate with pizza royalty.
Kids (14 and under)
$40
Includes an exclusive 5 Boro Pizza Challenge T-shirt, Finisher Medal, Pizza Passport, Complimentary Drink at the After Party and more!
