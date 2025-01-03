Inclusive Festival 2026 Package

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5-Day Double Bed Room Package (Per Room): Includes 5 nights lodging in a shared double room, meals, festival access, select events, guided visits, and access to cultural activities throughout the festival.
5-Day Single Bed Room Package: Includes 5 nights lodging in a private room, meals, festival access, select events, guided visits, and access to cultural activities throughout the festival.
5-Day Dormitory Package: Includes 5 days shared lodging, meals, festival access, select events, guided visits, and access to cultural activities throughout the festival.
VIP Upgrade (5-Day): Includes priority access to all events, VIP seating, reserved areas, and enhanced access to key festival experiences.
2-Day Weekend Package + Double Room: Includes 2 nights lodging in a shared double room, meals, festival access, select events, and access to cultural activities throughout the festival.
2-Day Weekend Package + Single Room: Includes 2 nights lodging in a private room, meals, festival access, select events, and access to cultural activities throughout the festival.
2-Day Weekend Package + Dormitory: Includes 2 nights shared lodging, meals, festival access, select events, and access to cultural activities throughout the festival.
3-Day Weekend Package + Double Room: Includes 3 nights lodging in a shared double room, meals, festival access, select events, guided visits, and access to cultural activities throughout the festival.
3-Day Weekend Package + Single Room: Includes 3 nights lodging in a private room, meals, festival access, select events, guided visits, and access to cultural activities throughout the festival.
3-Day Weekend Package + Dormitory: Includes 3 nights shared lodging, meals, festival access, select events, guided visits, and access to cultural activities throughout the festival.
Daily Regular Pass (Meal & Tours): Includes one meal, selected guided tours, and access to festival activities for the day.
VIP Daily Pass: Includes all benefits of the Regular Pass, plus enhanced access, reserved seating at select events, priority entry, and additional comfort amenities, along with one meal.
Visit to Sans-Souci Place (photoshoot), Cap and Lunch
Fun Beach Day: Spend a relaxing day at one of Haiti’s beautiful beaches, enjoying sun, sand, and sea with optional activities like snorkeling, swimming, and beach games food.
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