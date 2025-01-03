ODID (Organization For the Development Integral Of Dondon)

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ODID (Organization For the Development Integral Of Dondon)

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Inclusive Festival 2026 Package

5-day Double Bed Room Package (per room) item
5-day Double Bed Room Package (per room) item
5-day Double Bed Room Package (per room)
$880

5-Day Double Bed Room Package (Per Room): Includes 5 nights lodging in a shared double room, meals, festival access, select events, guided visits, and access to cultural activities throughout the festival.

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(Minimum 5 required)
5-day Single Bed Room Package item
5-day Single Bed Room Package
$755

5-Day Single Bed Room Package: Includes 5 nights lodging in a private room, meals, festival access, select events, guided visits, and access to cultural activities throughout the festival.

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5-day Dormitory Package: item
5-day Dormitory Package:
$325

5-Day Dormitory Package: Includes 5 days shared lodging, meals, festival access, select events, guided visits, and access to cultural activities throughout the festival.

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VIP Upgrade (5-Day) item
VIP Upgrade (5-Day)
$155

VIP Upgrade (5-Day): Includes priority access to all events, VIP seating, reserved areas, and enhanced access to key festival experiences.

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2-day weekend package+double room item
2-day weekend package+double room
$340

2-Day Weekend Package + Double Room: Includes 2 nights lodging in a shared double room, meals, festival access, select events, and access to cultural activities throughout the festival.

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2-day weekend package+Single room item
2-day weekend package+Single room
$275

2-Day Weekend Package + Single Room: Includes 2 nights lodging in a private room, meals, festival access, select events, and access to cultural activities throughout the festival.

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2-day weekend package+ dormitory item
2-day weekend package+ dormitory
$140

2-Day Weekend Package + Dormitory: Includes 2 nights shared lodging, meals, festival access, select events, and access to cultural activities throughout the festival.

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3-day weekend package+double room item
3-day weekend package+double room
$510

3-Day Weekend Package + Double Room: Includes 3 nights lodging in a shared double room, meals, festival access, select events, guided visits, and access to cultural activities throughout the festival.

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3-day weekend package+Single room item
3-day weekend package+Single room
$435

3-Day Weekend Package + Single Room: Includes 3 nights lodging in a private room, meals, festival access, select events, guided visits, and access to cultural activities throughout the festival.

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3-day weekend package+dormitory item
3-day weekend package+dormitory
$200

3-Day Weekend Package + Dormitory: Includes 3 nights shared lodging, meals, festival access, select events, guided visits, and access to cultural activities throughout the festival.

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Daily Regular passes with 1 Meal, Tours item
Daily Regular passes with 1 Meal, Tours
$40

Daily Regular Pass (Meal & Tours): Includes one meal, selected guided tours, and access to festival activities for the day.

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VIP Daily Pass item
VIP Daily Pass
$80

VIP Daily Pass: Includes all benefits of the Regular Pass, plus enhanced access, reserved seating at select events, priority entry, and additional comfort amenities, along with one meal.

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Get your T-shirt item
Get your T-shirt
$30
Get in the festival spirit reserve your T-shirt to be picked up in Dondon.
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Palais Sans-Souci, Cap Tour (On-demand)
$75

Visit to Sans-Souci Place (photoshoot), Cap and Lunch

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Tuesday August 7th Amiga Beach All-inclusive (On demand) item
Tuesday August 7th Amiga Beach All-inclusive (On demand)
$150

Fun Beach Day: Spend a relaxing day at one of Haiti’s beautiful beaches, enjoying sun, sand, and sea with optional activities like snorkeling, swimming, and beach games food.

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Airport pick up & Drop off
$250
1-5 persons
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Airport pick up & Drop off
$100
6-10 persons
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