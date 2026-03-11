Greater North Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
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Greater North Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

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Greater North Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

About this event

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5 de Mayo Vendor Registration

1500 Cross Timbers Rd

Flower Mound, TX 75028, USA

Food Vendor Spot - Non member
$200

10 X 10 spot Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tent, table, chairs, and display materials. You may bring your own generator- No electricity available at the park.

Temporary Food Permit- each vendor will need to apply for a permit with the City of Flower Mound  ($50 permit fee per vendor). 

The application is located here: https://www.flower-mound.com/DocumentCenter/View/239/Temporary-Food-Event-Application?bidId=   Please contact Eddie Villalpando with questions at 972-874-6324 or email [email protected]

 

Food Trucks
$250
  1. Food Truck Permits- each food truck will need to apply for a Temporary Mobile Food Vendor permit with the city of Flower Mound ($50 permit fee per vendor).   The application is located here: https://www.flower-mound.com/DocumentCenter/View/26736/MOBILE-FOOD-TRUCK-TEMP-FOOD-PERMIT-APPLICATION-10419.  Please contact Eddie Villalpando with questions at 972-874-6324 or email [email protected]

 Food trucks may need to schedule a fire permit for the truck ($100 permit per truck) if they don't have an annual permit. Please contact Laramie Vest  (Fire Marshal) at 972-874-6217 to schedule an inspection. 

Retail- Service Vendor- Non member
$200

10 X 10 spot Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tent, table, chairs, and display materials.

Non-profit Organization- 501 c3
$200

10 X 10 spot Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tent, table, chairs, and display materials.

Sponsor Spot
Free

GNTHCC Sponsors ($1,500+) are guaranteed a spot at this event.
Please register to reserve your location on the map and use the discount code sent previously at checkout.

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