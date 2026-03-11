5 de Mayo Vendor Registration

10 X 10 spot Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tent, table, chairs, and display materials. You may bring your own generator- No electricity available at the park.



Temporary Food Permit- each vendor will need to apply for a permit with the City of Flower Mound ($50 permit fee per vendor).

The application is located here: https://www.flower-mound.com/DocumentCenter/View/239/Temporary-Food-Event-Application?bidId= Please contact Eddie Villalpando with questions at 972-874-6324 or email [email protected]