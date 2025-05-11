5 Points Flea Market

10' x 10' space to sell your wares. BYO table, rug, or tarp. This is just a space on the street! Purchase of this space includes a 1-year membership to the Five Points Neighborhood Association.
Local Business
$50
Open to all Asheville businesses. 10' x 10' space. BYO table and/or fixtures. This fee is a REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT. All businesses must be approved by the Five Points Neighborhood Association.
Last-minute Vendor spot
$20
10' x 10' space to sell your wares. BYO table, rug, or tarp. This is just a space on the street! Purchase of this space includes a 1-year membership to the Five Points Neighborhood Association for 5 Points residents.
Community Yard Sale Map (5 Points residents only)
$10
If you'd rather just sell on your lawn or porch, we're also offering a limited number of spots on a neighborhood yard sale map. We will distribute these at the Flea Market.
Info Table (5 Points residents only)
free
5 x 10 space. Do you want to share information about your passion project, special interest, or cause? Great! We have some spots set aside for you.
