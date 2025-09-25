5 years of healing

240 S Garfield Ave #201, Alhambra, CA 91801, USA
8 x 8 oil painting on panel framed.
Krista Machovina’s paintings and mixed media work often incorporate meditative depictions of the sea and sky with themes of resilience and memory. She earned a BFA in Art Education from The University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and a Master of Arts in Art Therapy from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, but has maintained a full time studio practice and exhibition schedule since 2011. She lives and works in Los Angeles
Value: $350
Gift certificate for Asics running shoes, tote, running t-shirt, hike t-shirt
Shoes donated by Terry Schalow [email protected]
Value: $250
2 Nights in South Oceanside & Dinner at a local restaurant. Discover the perfect coastal retreat at the Cozy Beach Casita. You'll love the location with Carlsbad Village and South Oceanside beaches, fantastic restaurants and shops just a walk away.
Enjoy a quiet, well-equipped space perfect for a couple or a small family with a bedroom, living room and kitchenette. Outside you'll find outdoor seating, a firepit, BBQ island, ping pong table and bocce court.
There are also bicycles, boogie boards and beach chairs available for the guests.
*Holidays and some weekends excluded
Donated by Steve & Paula Cook
Value: $500
Ready About -- Helm’s a-Lee!
Two half-day sailing lessons (or sailing excursions) for up to six persons aboard the classic, Carl
Alberg-designed, ocean-going Cape Dory 36 staysail cutter, the S/V ETHEL THOMAS. The lessons or excursions will begin at Cabrillo Marina in San Pedro and traverse the waters of the
San Pedro Channel between Santa Catalina Island and the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The
ETHEL THOMAS is equipped with a comfortable salon below decks, a galley and an enclosed
head (toilet compartment) for your comfort.
Lessons aboard the ETHEL THOMAS can be tailored to the experience level of the participants, from beginner to advanced, including sail trim, angle of attack, general seamanship and, if desired, yacht racing tactics and strategy.
Light snacks and soft drinks will be provided.
The ETHEL THOMAS will be captained by Steve Gibbons, a Coast Guard licensed Master with Sailing Endorsement, who also holds a “six-pack” charter boat (Operator of Uninspected
Passenger Vessels) license and has over 40 years of sailing and yacht racing experience.
Value: $700
Experience waterfront dining followed by a Duffy Ride on Alimitos Bay.
Value: $600
Native Californian artist Kate Joiner uses instinctive loose brushwork and color palette as a representation of her surroundings. She received her BFA in Multi Media from San Diego State University. Art currently available for purchase at Oceanside Museum of Art, Cobalt Gallery-San Diego, and Julie's Beachlife-Del Mar, California.
17" x 17" framed art
Value: $150
Color and cut with Peggy Kirts, owner of Salon del Sol in Torrance, plus professional Paul Mitchell products and a professional grade curling iron.
Curated high end hair products and color/cut at Salon del Sol.
Value: $450
Paula Cook is a Southern California artist and the Executive Director of Pelican Cove Counseling Center. With a background in both art and psychology, she has always been drawn to the ways creativity can spark reflection and connection. For ten years, Paula ran a design studio in San Diego, but painting and personal expression have remained at the heart of her journey. She has created murals and commissioned works, yet much of her art is deeply personal, often inspired by social issues and the human experience.
10: x 20" Framed mixed media piece: acrylic paint, ink illustration, layered collage.
Value: $300
Resin on wood. 14" x 24".
Value: $150
Includes:
Stay and Himalayan Sound Bath Host/Facilitator: Sarah Kuruvilla . Please note, the guest suite is in our home, so some interaction with my family is to be expected (not a detached ADU). Guests will be welcomed by me with a bottle of wine/champagne and will give them a tour of the room and studio where I facilitate their sound bath.
Value: $600
Abstract pastel drawing by Dave Martsolf Fine Arts. Dave has been drawing and painting for over 40 years, since turning away from studies in architecture at MIT circa 1967-70 to focus on the Fine Arts.
15 inches X 12 Inches
Value: $150
Abstract pastel drawing by Dave Martsolf Fine Arts. Dave has been drawing and painting for over 40 years, since turning away from studies in architecture at MIT circa 1967-70 to focus on the Fine Arts.
12 inches X 15 inches
Value: $150
12 inches by 16 inches Original acrylic pouring by Nadia Muradov. Nadia resides in Ohio and started painting in 2020.
12 inches by 16 inches
Value: $100
Original acrylic painting by Nadia Muradov. Nadia resides in Ohio and started painitng in 2020.
12 inches by 16 inches
Value: $75
Handmade by Mark Martsolf. Cathedral Candles started just before the pandemic, sparked by Mark's childhood memories helping his mom create candles and glass holders. Today, Mark uses a mix of stained glass and repurposed materials to design pieces that are both personal and environmentally friendly, keeping durable glass from filling up landfills. Each candleholder has its own story, crafted with care, and just waiting to bring a warm glow to your space.
6 inches X 12 inches
Value: $80
One month membership for up to 8 classes and socks.
Value: $150
She goes everywhere and with everything
I.E., a Clare V. Classic
Your new go-to, hands-free
Cross body or bum bag or shoulder bag
With a detachable / adjustable / interchangeable strap
Made of vegetable-tanned Italian leather
Tan and navy leather
Value: $325
5 Pilates classes at Pilates Studio South
Value: $175
All aboard!
Half-day/sightseeing/wildlife-viewing cruise on the F/V LUCY G, a 26’ authentic diesel-powered commercial fishing vessel built on the coast of Maine in the traditional Down East style. The outing will begin at Redondo Beach Marina and traverse the waters off the Palos Verdes peninsula, with up to six guests. Fishing rods and basic fishing tackle can be provided (for up to four fishers at a time), as well as light snacks and soft drinks.
The F/V LUCY G will be captained by a Coast Guard licensed Master, Steve Gibbons, who also holds a Coast Guard “six-pack” (Operator of Uninspected Passenger Vessels) charter-boat license and has many years of experience, including commercial fishing in Alaska, Washington and now recently, California.The LUCY G has a small cabin, galley and enclosed head (toilet compartment) for your comfort.
Anyone wanting to fish must have a current California recreational fishing license. Must bring your own bait.
Value: $500
Value: $250
An impressive Magnum of Turley Winery 2019 Zinfandel and 4 wine tastings.
Value: $600
Turn your ideas into smarter solutions with 5 hours of expert consultation from Cinar Tech. Our team will guide you through:
Clear, practical, and approachable advice—designed to help businesses and organizations grow with confidence.
cinartech.com
Value: $1000
Wrap yourself in cozy luxury with a Minky Couture blanket. Featuring a stylish blend of deep charcoal and soft cream tones, this plush blanket is accented with a subtle, understated animal-inspired pattern. Its sophisticated design and irresistibly soft texture make it a beautiful and versatile addition to your home.
Monster size: 60”x72” 5.0 lbs
Value: $239
2 hours of piano for your private event or party.
Value: $300
30 minutes of professional photo shoot at outdoor location in South Bay. 10 images.
Value: $400
7 day/6 night package for 2 people
Includes:
• 1 night accommodation in a cozy B&B in Victoria Falls
• Guided tour of Victoria Falls (one the 7 natural wonders of the world!)
• 5 nights accommodation at Camelthorn Lodge in a Forest Villa
situated in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe
• 2 game drives per day with a professional safari guide to see the Big 5
Visit the Tuscan town of Cortona, an ancient Etruscan hill town, with its picturesque medieval buildings and spectacular vistas of the Val di Chiana. Cortona is perfectly situated between Rome & Florence to explore all the rich culture that Tuscany has to offer: gastronomical delights, world-class wines, Renaissance art, and historic architecture. Create treasured Tuscan memories that will last a lifetime!
Abstract acrylic impasto and spray on canvas, 24” by 24”. Evocation of the spirit moving through the violence of the cosmos.
8 Day/7 nights with TRAVCHANCE
* Day 1
Pick up from Cairo airport and transferred to the hotel by our representative.
* Day 2 - Visit the Pyramids of Giza, the Sphinx and Saqqar area. Breakfast & lunch included.
Day 3 - Visit Civilization Museum, Citadel of Salah Eldin, Mosque of Mohamed Ali, Coptic Area and Khan Elkhalili Bazzar. Breakfast & lunch included.
* Day 4 - Fly to Aswan city and visit Philae temple, High dam, check in the Nile Cruise and visit the Nubian village in the Afternoon. Breakfast, lunch & dinner included
Day 5 - Start early in the morning to go to Abu Simble temples Afternoon start sailing to Kom Ombo temple. Breakfast, lunch & dinner included.
* Day 6 -Visit Edfu Temple in the morning then continue sailing across Esna Lock and, upon arrival to the city of Luxor, we will visit Karnak and Luxor temples. Breakfast, lunch &dinner included
* Day 7 - Optional: Hot air ballon trip is available early in the morning
Check out and begin your visit to the Valley of the Kings, Temple of Hatshepsut, Colossi of Memnon and fly back to Cairo.
-Breakfast & lunch included.
You will be transferred to the airport to catch your flight back home.
Included:
*Four Nights 5 star hotel in Cairo
*Three Nights on a 5 star Nile Cruise ship
*Private English tour guide during the tours
*Air-conditioned vehicle throughout the tours
*Domestic flight roundtrip for 2 people
*Entry fees to the mentioned sites
*The mentioned meals
*Valid for 2 years. Not valid during the Easter or Christmas holidays
Travel to the coastal town of Amed, Bali for an authentic seven-night stay for two in the intimate Golden Buddha resort. Known for its world-class scuba diving, welcoming people, and peaceful atmosphere, Amed is the ideal destination for a rejuvenating couples' getaway. Car service to and from the airport, two full body massages, daily breakfast and housekeeping, full bar and room service, and the attentive concierge will make you feel right at home. Your private cottage with a king-size bed and enchanting indoor/outdoor shower is surrounded by the resort's lush gardens and high-end amenities. Embark on one special activity in addition to your personally-crafted plans - you can choose local temple excursions, master diver-accompanied diving or self-guided snorkeling. Before your journey ends, you will join in a specially prepared dinner at the on-site restaurant where you will toast to newfound peace and happiness.
What Your Trip Includes: - Seven-night stay for 2 people at Golden Buddha Resort, Saturday-Saturday Complimentary transportation to and from the airport
-Daily breakfast for two -Two full-body massages -One specially prepared Balinese dinner served at the Resort -Daily housekeeping service -Your choice of one diving excursion accompanied by a master diver, for 2 people, a self-guided snorkeling, or a temple excursion 3 Years to Travel!
