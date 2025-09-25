5 years of healing

Ready About -- Helm’s a-Lee!



Two half-day sailing lessons (or sailing excursions) for up to six persons aboard the classic, Carl

Alberg-designed, ocean-going Cape Dory 36 staysail cutter, the S/V ETHEL THOMAS. The lessons or excursions will begin at Cabrillo Marina in San Pedro and traverse the waters of the

San Pedro Channel between Santa Catalina Island and the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The

ETHEL THOMAS is equipped with a comfortable salon below decks, a galley and an enclosed

head (toilet compartment) for your comfort.



Lessons aboard the ETHEL THOMAS can be tailored to the experience level of the participants, from beginner to advanced, including sail trim, angle of attack, general seamanship and, if desired, yacht racing tactics and strategy.



Light snacks and soft drinks will be provided.

The ETHEL THOMAS will be captained by Steve Gibbons, a Coast Guard licensed Master with Sailing Endorsement, who also holds a “six-pack” charter boat (Operator of Uninspected

Passenger Vessels) license and has over 40 years of sailing and yacht racing experience.





Value: $700