50 Shades of Pink Friend & Fundraiser Mixer

Sale your merchandise/product or book services while you showcase your business during our mixer. 1 table and 2 chairs will be provided for you. A follow up email will be sent to capture pertinent information and provide additional details about 50 Shades of Pink.

Sale your merchandise/product or book services while you showcase your business during our mixer. 1 table and 2 chairs will be provided for you. A follow up email will be sent to capture pertinent information and provide additional details about 50 Shades of Pink.

seeMoreDetailsMobile