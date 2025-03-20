50 Shades of Pink Friend & Fundraiser Mixer

1 raffle ticket to place in jar for 1 chance to win the basket of your choice.
1 raffle ticket to place in jar for 1 chance to win the basket of your choice.
3 Raffle Tickets
$25
3 raffle tickets to place in jars for 3 chances to win the basket for your choice.
3 raffle tickets to place in jars for 3 chances to win the basket for your choice.
12 Raffle Tickets
$100
12 raffle tickets to place in jars for the chance to win the basket of your choice.
12 raffle tickets to place in jars for the chance to win the basket of your choice.
Individual Ticket
$25
Learn about the mission of Mended Inc while enjoying lite bites, complimentary beverages including wine, panel discussion, shopping with vendors, silent auction and more. Don't forget to wear your favorite shade of pink.
Learn about the mission of Mended Inc while enjoying lite bites, complimentary beverages including wine, panel discussion, shopping with vendors, silent auction and more. Don't forget to wear your favorite shade of pink.
Product/ Service Vendor Table
$50
Sale your merchandise/product or book services while you showcase your business during our mixer. 1 table and 2 chairs will be provided for you. A follow up email will be sent to capture pertinent information and provide additional details about 50 Shades of Pink.
Sale your merchandise/product or book services while you showcase your business during our mixer. 1 table and 2 chairs will be provided for you. A follow up email will be sent to capture pertinent information and provide additional details about 50 Shades of Pink.
Platinum Pink Sponsor
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
Exclusive "Presented by [Your Brand]" recognition. Prominent logo placement on all event marketing and signage, Digital Ad in program presentation. VIP seating for up to 8 guest, Speaking opportunity during program. Prominent social media mentions (10 post)
Exclusive "Presented by [Your Brand]" recognition. Prominent logo placement on all event marketing and signage, Digital Ad in program presentation. VIP seating for up to 8 guest, Speaking opportunity during program. Prominent social media mentions (10 post)