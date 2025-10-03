Charms Inc Houston Chapter

Hosted by

Charms Inc Houston Chapter

About this event

Sales closed

50 Years of Sisterhood and Service: A Saturday Soirée at Brennan's Houston🥂

3300 Smith St

Houston, TX 77006, USA

Saturday Soirée Luncheon Admission
$100

Prepare for an unparalleled culinary journey! The Brennan's of Houston luncheon will treat our guests to the finest in Texas-Creole cuisine. This sophisticated meal is a delightful fusion of classic New Orleans tradition with the freshest Gulf Coast and Texas ingredients.

50th Anniversary Souvenir Book Ad Sales (Full Page)
$100

Commemorate and support the Houston Charms' 50-year legacy by purchasing a full-page ad in our souvenir booklet.


The ad must be submitted as follows:

•PDF file

•Portrait orientation

•Ad measurements are based on 8.0" x 10.5"

dimensions for Full Page to allow 1/4" for bleed

•High resolution "ready to print"

•Photos must be 330 dpi or higher resolution


Please submit your "ready to print" ad to the following email address: [email protected].


All ad submissions and payments are due by 11:59 PM on Friday, October 31, 2025.

Launching the Next 50 Years: The Space City Chapter Charm 🚀
$35

Orbiting exclusively for our 50th Anniversary! Wear this elegant, unique charm to carry a piece of Space City history and a tangible reminder of your support of the Houston Charms.


Please order by November 1, 2025  Limited Quantities

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!