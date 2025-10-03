50 Years of Sisterhood and Service: A Saturday Soirée at Brennan's Houston🥂

Hosted by
Prepare for an unparalleled culinary journey! The Brennan's of Houston luncheon will treat our guests to the finest in Texas-Creole cuisine. This sophisticated meal is a delightful fusion of classic New Orleans tradition with the freshest Gulf Coast and Texas ingredients.
Commemorate and support the Houston Charms' 50-year legacy by purchasing a full-page ad in our souvenir booklet.
The ad must be submitted as follows:
•PDF file
•Portrait orientation
•Ad measurements are based on 8.0" x 10.5"
dimensions for Full Page to allow 1/4" for bleed
•High resolution "ready to print"
•Photos must be 330 dpi or higher resolution
Please submit your "ready to print" ad to the following email address: [email protected].
All ad submissions and payments are due by 11:59 PM on Friday, October 31, 2025.
Orbiting exclusively for our 50th Anniversary! Wear this elegant, unique charm to carry a piece of Space City history and a tangible reminder of your support of the Houston Charms.
Please order by November 1, 2025 — Limited Quantities
