50 Years of Sisterhood and Service: A Saturday Soirée at Brennan's Houston🥂

Commemorate and support the Houston Charms' 50-year legacy by purchasing a full-page ad in our souvenir booklet.





The ad must be submitted as follows:

•PDF file

•Portrait orientation

•Ad measurements are based on 8.0" x 10.5"

dimensions for Full Page to allow 1/4" for bleed

•High resolution "ready to print"

•Photos must be 330 dpi or higher resolution





Please submit your "ready to print" ad to the following email address: [email protected].





All ad submissions and payments are due by 11:59 PM on Friday, October 31, 2025.