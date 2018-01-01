Shibari Class & Performance at Random Harvest

Please join WiseBodies and our hosts/teachers/performers Anna and Sydona for a Shibari class and performance on May 25 at Random Harvest in Craryville, NY.





A la carte tickets are now available. You're welcome to get both a class and performance ticket! Limited slots available.





Participants must be 21 or older to participate in both the class and to attend the performance.





Two-Part Shibari Event

1. Learn Shibari 101, 2:30-5pm

We’ll cover basic ties, rope handling, and a brief history. Followed by a conversation about consent, crafting a scene, and building intimacy through the medium of rope, and leaving time afterwards for play, practice, and reflection.





For class, you'll need to wear clothes you can move in, your own rope if you'd like, any sort of safety/comfort object, a notebook to take notes in if you like, and water. There will also be plenty of rope available for folks to borrow during the class. If you prefer to bring your own, Shibari rope is generally 7-8 meter jute, hemp, or nylon. Any rope made specifically for bondage will do.





2. Break from 5-6 pm, when you can grab some delicious food and drinks downstairs from Random Harvest’s market and hang with your new (and old) friends from class.





3. Live Shibari Performance, 6-7pm

Join us afterwards for a Shibari performance by Sydona & Anna, who have been tying and teaching together since 2021. They will treat us to a performance of how this practice can be used for beauty, for an exploration of sensual power-sharing, and for softness and strength. Together they use this medium to challenge their minds and bodies, through the combination of suffering and care, strength and softness. Along this shared journey with rope and kink, they have cultivated an intimate care and closeness for each other in and out of ropes.





Teachers/Hosts/Performers

Anna is a movement artist living in Brooklyn, NY (land originally inhabited by and stolen from the Munsee Lenape and Canarsie people). Driven by her cravings for community, connection, and spaces of shared learning / (un)learning, and with a desire to preserve her continual-curiosities Anna found (and stuck with/got stuck to) dance and movement. Anna’s work (both in and out of the studio) explores: collective & individual realities, shared intimacy, idiosyncratic differences, physical manifestations of self & socially imposed labels, power of identity, emergence of community, and recycling of movements, dancers, ideas, waste. Anna is also a 200-hr Certified Yoga Teacher (Sondra Loring, Sadhana Yoga), dance teacher for kids ages 3-12, photography model, ceramicist, and kinkster.





Originally from San Diego, California, Sydona has been training and performing as a professional dancer since she was thirteen. Since completing a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Alvin Ailey/Fordham University in May of 2018, she has been performing in various nightlife around Brooklyn and New York City as a dancer, immersive performer, and rope artist. She uses her extensive training and performance experience in Ballet, Modern, Contemporary, and Jazz, as a foundation for her ventures into immersive theater and experimental performance art. In the past six years she has performed at events by House of Yes, House of X and House of Gemini and Scorpio, Seeking Haven, The Red Pavillion, The Box, and Hit Me Up.





Event produced by WiseBodies

WiseBodies grew from the recognition that we all benefit from the opportunity to learn about human sexuality in an environment that is warm, intelligent, student-led, family-friendly, and safe. An environment in which all questions are welcome.





At WiseBodies, important learning takes place, community-building is supported, everyone enjoys the learning process, anxiety about sex-education is reduced, and students and teachers have the chance to relax into learning about a subject so important to healthy, whole being.





Location

Random Harvest in their beautiful private event room !

1785 NY-23, Craryville, NY 12521





Tickets

Availability

Sliding Scale Pricing

Class ticket

Tier 1 - $55

Tier 2 - $85

Tier 3 - $135





Performance ticket

Tier 1 - $35

Tier 2 - $65

Tier 3 - $95





Early bird bundle tickets for class & performance

Sold out





To consider before registering

Before registering for this workshop, we ask you to do a personal check-in about your inner-resourcing, and to make sure you are grounded, rested, nourished, and feel ready for this wonderful, deep somatic work. Throughout the workshop, you will be reminded to take your time, to care deeply for yourself, and to make sure you have full-bodied "yes" for each and every step we take.





If you'd like to talk with WiseBodies Director Isa Coffey, RN, to check in about the workshop, please email her at [email protected]





Accessibility Notes

Random Harvest has a good-size parking lot and accessible parking spaces available. The entrance is accessible as well. The event space is up a flight of stairs and there is elevator access to the event space. There are private single stall bathrooms available upstairs and downstairs. There will be hot and prepackaged foods available downstairs in the Random Harvest market during the break between the class and performance from 5-6pm.



