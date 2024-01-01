Logo
American Cancer Society - Daffodil Days
Daffodil Days of Select Medical

  Beat the winter blues and fight cancer with Daffodil Days!


When checking out, you can change the Add A Contribution to Make Zeffy Free to Zero if you do not want to pay the service fee.


Important Information: 

    Order Deadline: February 13 

    Tentative Flower Delivery - March 20    Flowers will be delivered to either the Mechanicsburg office or the Grandview office.  Please choose the appropriate office at check out


Questions? Please contact:

[email protected]
or Bonnie Mauk with Select Medical - [email protected]


