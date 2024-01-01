Daffodil Days of Select Medical

Beat the winter blues and fight cancer with Daffodil Days!





When checking out, you can change the Add A Contribution to Make Zeffy Free to Zero if you do not want to pay the service fee.







Important Information:

• Order Deadline: February 13

• Tentative Flower Delivery - March 20• Flowers will be delivered to either the Mechanicsburg office or the Grandview office. Please choose the appropriate office at check out





Questions? Please contact:

[email protected]

or Bonnie Mauk with Select Medical - [email protected]



