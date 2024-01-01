Daffodil Days of Select Medical

Beat the winter blues and fight cancer with Daffodil Days!
Important Information:
• Order Deadline: February 13
• Tentative Flower Delivery - March 20• Flowers will be delivered to either the Mechanicsburg office or the Grandview office. Please choose the appropriate office at check out
Questions? Please contact:
[email protected]
or Bonnie Mauk with Select Medical - [email protected]