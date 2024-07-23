WEYL: Women Empowering Young Leaders - Sponsorship
Silver Sponsorship
$100
• Helps to cover food for 1 session.
• Business will be mentioned at session, opportunity to attend 1 session and briefly share about your business.
• Business logo will appear on program t-shirts.
Gold Sponsorship
$250
• Helps to cover awards and gifts for graduates.
• Business logo will be included on award certificates.
• Business logo will appear on program t-shirts.
Platinum Sponsorship
$700
• Helps to cover cost of planners.
• Business logo will be included on planner cover.
• Business logo will appear on program t-shirts.
Graduation Ruby Sponsorship
$500
• Opportunity to briefly share about your business at graduation.
• Business logo will appear on programs.
• Business logo will appear on program t-shirts.
Graduation - Diamond Sponsorship
$1,000
• Opportunity to briefly share about your business at graduation.
• Business logo will appear on programs.
• Business logo will appear on program t-shirts
• Business logo will appear on graduation banner.
