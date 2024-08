Kinderhaus Preschool will be having their annual benefit concert on Saturday May 4th at Impact Coffee with performances by local band High Strung and Fretless and internationally celebrated singer-songwriter, Lissie. Doors Open at 6:30 and music begins at 7. Kinderhaus is Decorah's Waldorf-Inspired and Outdoor-Based Preschool. Come support and celebrate 15 years of supporting families and young children's minds, hearts, and imaginations.