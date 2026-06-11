502 CONS EOY Picnic

About this event
Planning on hitting the green? Use this ticket to reserve your spot! Thanks to the support of the Pros of CONS, putting course access is fully funded for all participating squadron members.
To ensure we provide an accurate headcount to the venue, please submit your RSVP using this ticket.
Join us for the End of Year Picnic! Please secure this ticket to officially RSVP so we can establish an accurate headcount for the event. Your RSVP is essential to ensure we have enough complimentary charcuterie boards prepared for everyone attending.
Squadron Hole-in-One Putting Competition
Calling all squadron members! Purchase this ticket to secure your spot in our upcoming 18-hole putting challenge. Compete against your peers to sink the most hole-in-ones and claim the grand prize, all while supporting the squadron.
Event Details Information:
Time
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Format
18 putting holes. Your total number of hole-in-ones will be tallied on the official scoreboard at the end of the event.
Registration
Online registration via this ticket is required strictly one week prior to the event.
The Prize (50/50 Split)
The winner takes home 50% of the total ticket proceeds! The remaining 50% will be donated back to the squadron to fund future events and morale activities.
*No entry to the competition will be permitted on the day of the event*
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!