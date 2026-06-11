502 CONS EOY Picnic

Squadron Hole-in-One Putting Competition

Calling all squadron members! Purchase this ticket to secure your spot in our upcoming 18-hole putting challenge. Compete against your peers to sink the most hole-in-ones and claim the grand prize, all while supporting the squadron.





Event Details Information:





Time

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM





Format

18 putting holes. Your total number of hole-in-ones will be tallied on the official scoreboard at the end of the event.





Registration

Online registration via this ticket is required strictly one week prior to the event.





The Prize (50/50 Split)

The winner takes home 50% of the total ticket proceeds! The remaining 50% will be donated back to the squadron to fund future events and morale activities.





*No entry to the competition will be permitted on the day of the event*