2024 Sponsorships

Your generosity in being a sponsor for the Leopard Fishing Team helps the team meet their financial obligations in supporting our high school teams during competition season, supporting our seniors with a small scholarship when they graduate and supports our mission of promoting youth fishing. Donations made to Leopard Fishing are used to supplement student angler expenses, tournament travel, team events and outreach programs which include Lovejoy Middle School students.





As a Leopard Fishing Team sponsor your logo will be displayed on Team jerseys and our team banner. Size and placement of logo varies based on sponsorship amount. This exposure will reach tournament weigh-in audiences and the Lovejoy community. Promotion of your business is also shared on our Booster Club website and Leopard Fishing social media accounts.