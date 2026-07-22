Take your chance to win while supporting an incredible cause!

Enter our 50/50 Raffle for a chance to win half of the total jackpot, with the remaining proceeds benefiting the Perfect 10 CheerAbilities Team and athlete scholarships.

Need not be present to win!

Winner will be announced on Saturday, July 25, at 7:00 PM.

Every ticket purchased helps provide athletes with opportunities to participate, compete, and thrive in an inclusive cheer program. Thank you for your support, and good luck!