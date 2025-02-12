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Columbia Central Athletic Boosters
50/50 Split Raffle
50/50 Split #1 (Yellow ticket x 1)
$2
Ticket sales will begin at 5 pm and go until the 3rd break. The winner will be drawn after the 75th ball is drawn.
Ticket sales will begin at 5 pm and go until the 3rd break. The winner will be drawn after the 75th ball is drawn.
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50/50 Split #1 (Yellow ticket x 25)
$10
This includes 25 tickets
Ticket sales will begin at 5 pm and go until the 3rd break. The winner will be drawn after the 75th ball is drawn.
Ticket sales will begin at 5 pm and go until the 3rd break. The winner will be drawn after the 75th ball is drawn.
More details...
Add
50/50 Split #2 (Blue ticket x 1)
$2
Ticket sales will begin at the 3rd break and the winner will be drawn after the 175th ball is drawn.
Ticket sales will begin at the 3rd break and the winner will be drawn after the 175th ball is drawn.
More details...
Add
50/50 Split #2 (Blue ticket x 25)
$10
This includes 25 tickets
Ticket sales will begin at the 3rd break and the winner will be drawn after the 175th ball is drawn.
Ticket sales will begin at the 3rd break and the winner will be drawn after the 175th ball is drawn.
More details...
Add
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