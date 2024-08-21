Diaper Drive - Sidewalk Prayer - Movie Night

Part of “The Circle” Program

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Location: Coalition Life Community Center

Address: 331 Salem Pl, Unit 170, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Join us for a day of community support, prayer, and family fun!

Diaper Drive:

Support local pregnancy centers by bringing diapers, wet wipes, or other useful supplies (unopened). Your donations will make a significant impact on families in need.

Prayer Day:

From 10 AM to 2 PM, there will be an opportunity to pray on the sidewalk outside the Planned Parenthood abortion facility in Fairview Heights, IL. Stand with us in peaceful prayer and witness.

Movie Night:

Bring your whole family to our nearby Coalition Life Community Center for a Pro-Life movie night! We’ll be showing “Horton Hears a Who!” Enjoy snacks and popcorn as we gather to celebrate the value of every life.

Don’t miss this chance to contribute to a great cause, join in prayer, and enjoy a wholesome movie night with your community. We look forward to seeing you there!