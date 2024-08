Please join us for the 1st annual Scoliosis Awareness

1 mile walk





Saturday, June 29th @9am

Check in @ 8:30am





Walking path around The Abita Playground

(behind Abita Middle School)





Registration includes Scoliosis Awareness t-shirt

(Shirts will be given out the morning of the walk)





100% of the proceeds will go to THE CHILDREN'S SCOLIOSIS FOUNDATION





For more information, please contact Emily @ 504-382-3119