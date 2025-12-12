Merri-Loo Community Preschool's Annual Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
In need of a day out? This basket is for you. There are some activities to make your day fun like the Break Room, the Rugged Ax, and UMASS Lowell Hockey Tickets (Jan. 2026). Enjoy some delicious coffee from Hometown or make it at home in a nice travel mug. Head over to Goffstown House of Pizza for amazing food! Are you a sports fan? Thank you to the Boston Red Sox for donating an autograph photo of their first basemen, Triston Casas.
In much need for a day of relaxation and stress relief? This basket is for you! The highlight of this basket is a generous donation Lash out Loud who donated a $75 gift card along with Make your own Wine Kit with Dispenser and a Bottle of Pinot Noir Wine, Electric You Hair Design who donated a $20 Gift Card along with earrings, Hair product/clips and Two Free appetizers at T-bones, T-Bones who donated a $25 Gift card. The basket comes with a lovely smelling lavendar candle, Dr. Teals bath salts and oil, A mint green headband/wrist band set, Wine glass, Chocolate and 4 face masks.
Sweet Ginger Photography is a well known photographer in the Goffstown Community! This mini session is a great way to update those family portraits or offer a quick session for any of your photography needs. Their mini sessions run for 15 minutes and offer 5 digital edited images of your choice from a provided proof gallery.
This is a great basket for the winter season. Your family can enjoy a movie at Chunky's (4 tickets and two free popcorns) Do you enjoy skiing or snowboarding? Pats Peak donated two mid-week passes! Bring the handwarmers and toe warmers along with some gloves to keep warm! Grab some delicious food from Nadeau's ($50 gift certificate) on your way home. Take your kids sledding with this new sled. They will love to have some nice hot coco! Want to have a movie night at home? This basket provides cool popcorn containers that kids love, popcorn and movie theater size candy!
Donated by Day's Jewelers, this Diamond Snowflake Necklace in Sterling Silver (1/20ct tw) is an item not to miss in this years holiday raffle! This will make your special someone in your life swoon or a sweet gift for yourself.
Enter to win an incredible prize from Merri-Loo Community Preschool! This raffle offers a half-month tuition credit, available to both current and new students. It's a wonderful opportunity to experience Merri-Loo's nurturing, community-focused learning environment while saving on tuition. Don't miss your chance to support our preschool and win big for your family!
Enter a chance to win Four 90-minute Sky Zone Jump Passes with two Sky Zone Socks, 2 Aloha Mini Gold Passes, a Cozy Blanket and Puritan Backroom $30 Gift Card. The kids will love to use the markers an crayons with the Coloring Books, do a puzzle, use the new cup for some hot coco or Play with the magnetic letters!
Comes with 2 You’re Fired Studio Sessions, 1 Free Workshop up to $50 at Catalyst Studio, $25 Village Tressel Gift Card, Wooden Bowl, Candle, Make Your Own Mosaic Tray and Ceramic Ornaments
Comes with 5 passes to Xtreme Craze, Coloring Book
Spiderman Shoe Tying Book, Spiderman Phonics Set, Puzzles, Magnetic Letters, Bingo Socks and Art Supplies
Comes with 4 Pack REMIX Passes, ABC Puzzle, Bluey Coloring Book, Mini Mouse Puzzle, Disney Princess Phonics Workbook, Hot Cocoa with a Kids Cup, Bluey Socks and Bath Toys
Enjoy all these delicious items donated from Trader Joes:
White Cheddar Corn Puffs
Noodles with Soy and Sesame Sauce
Sparkling Lemonade
Maple Leaf Cookies
Almond Butter Coco Bars
Magnifisauce
Peanut Butter Cups
Scandinavian Swimmers
Soft + Juicy Mango
Rainbow Trail Mix
TWO 2 Hour Passes to Cowabungas
Counting Change Jar
Homemade Night Light
Lacing Cards
Art Supplies
Enjoy this beautiful artwork that each child participated in!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!