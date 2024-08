This is the sign-up form for the Franklin Regional Softball Boosters' Super Bowl Block Pool. The pool is for Super Bowl LVIII to be played on February 11, 2024. The entry fee is $25 per block and you have 4 chances to win!





Payouts are as follows:

$150 for the 1st quarter

$300 for the half-time score

$150 for the 3rd quarter

$650 for the final score

Payments to winners will be made via Paypal, Venmo, or a mailed check. All winnings will be distributed the week following the game.