The Walk with Pride Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing new school shoes to children in need throughout the Coastal Bend region. We invite you to join us in our goal of donating 1,000 pairs of shoes to children across the Coastal Bend.





The raffle will take place at the San Patricio Membership Luncheon on May 22, 2024 at 12:30 PM.